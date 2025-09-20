JEP Moulin du Prat La Vicomté-sur-Rance

Moulin du Prat La Vicomté-sur-Rance Côtes-d'Armor

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:30:00

2025-09-20

Visite commentée du moulin et de ses dépendances.

Vidéo (20 mn) retraçant son histoire, sa restauration et son fonctionnement.

Fonctionnement le samedi et le dimanche après midi à l’occasion de mouture de blé noir. .

Moulin du Prat La Vicomté-sur-Rance 22690 Côtes-d’Armor Bretagne +33 2 96 83 21 41

