JEP | Visite expérience avec les cognacs Paul Giraud Domaine Paul Giraud Bouteville

Domaine Paul Giraud 31 grand’rue Bouteville Charente

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-20

De la vigne à la dégustation , découvrez pendant 1h notre passion en voyageant dans le temps et les saveurs. Achevez votre expérience, en dégustant 2 cognacs caractéristiques de l’évolution aromatique de la Grand Champagne.

Domaine Paul Giraud 31 grand’rue Bouteville 16120 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 97 03 93

English : JEP | Experience tour with Paul Giraud cognacs

« From the vine to tasting », discover our passion for cognacs over a 1-hour journey through time and flavors. Complete your experience by tasting 2 cognacs that are characteristic of the aromatic evolution of Grand Champagne.

German :

« Entdecken Sie eine Stunde lang unsere Leidenschaft, indem Sie sich auf eine Zeit- und Geschmacksreise begeben. Vervollständigen Sie Ihr Erlebnis mit der Verkostung von zwei Cognacs, die für die aromatische Entwicklung der Grand Champagne charakteristisch sind.

Italiano :

« Per 1 ora, scoprite la nostra passione viaggiando nel tempo e nei sapori. Completate la vostra esperienza con la degustazione di 2 cognac caratteristici dell’evoluzione aromatica del Grand Champagne.

Espanol : JEP | Visita a la experiencia con coñacs Paul Giraud

« Durante 1 hora, descubra nuestra pasión por los coñacs viajando a través del tiempo y los sabores. Complete su experiencia degustando 2 coñacs característicos de la evolución aromática del Grand Champagne.

