JEP | Visite patrimoniale du théâtre L’Avant-Scène Cognac Cognac

JEP | Visite patrimoniale du théâtre
L’Avant-Scène Cognac 1 Place Robert Schuman Cognac Charente
Début : 2025-09-20 16:30:00
fin : 2025-09-20 17:45:00
2025-09-20
Visite avec une architecte !
Curieux, curieuses, amateurs et amatrices de patrimoine ou simples promeneurs, le théâtre vous ouvre grand ses portes !
L’Avant-Scène Cognac 1 Place Robert Schuman Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 82 17 24 rp@avantscene.com
English :
Visit with an architect!
Whether you’re curious, a lover of heritage or just a stroller, the theater is open for you!
German :
Besichtigung mit einer Architektin!
Neugierige, Liebhaber und Liebhaberinnen des Kulturerbes oder einfache Spaziergänger, das Theater öffnet seine Türen weit für Sie!
Italiano :
Visita con un architetto!
Che siate curiosi, amanti del patrimonio o semplici passeggiatori, il teatro vi apre le sue porte!
Espanol :
¡Visítelo con un arquitecto!
Ya sea curioso, amante del patrimonio o simplemente paseante, ¡el teatro le abre sus puertas!
