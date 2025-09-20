JEP | Visite patrimoniale du théâtre L’Avant-Scène Cognac Cognac

JEP | Visite patrimoniale du théâtre L’Avant-Scène Cognac Cognac samedi 20 septembre 2025.

JEP | Visite patrimoniale du théâtre

L’Avant-Scène Cognac 1 Place Robert Schuman Cognac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 16:30:00

fin : 2025-09-20 17:45:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Visite avec une architecte !

Curieux, curieuses, amateurs et amatrices de patrimoine ou simples promeneurs, le théâtre vous ouvre grand ses portes !

.

L’Avant-Scène Cognac 1 Place Robert Schuman Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 82 17 24 rp@avantscene.com

English :

Visit with an architect!

Whether you’re curious, a lover of heritage or just a stroller, the theater is open for you!

German :

Besichtigung mit einer Architektin!

Neugierige, Liebhaber und Liebhaberinnen des Kulturerbes oder einfache Spaziergänger, das Theater öffnet seine Türen weit für Sie!

Italiano :

Visita con un architetto!

Che siate curiosi, amanti del patrimonio o semplici passeggiatori, il teatro vi apre le sue porte!

Espanol :

¡Visítelo con un arquitecto!

Ya sea curioso, amante del patrimonio o simplemente paseante, ¡el teatro le abre sus puertas!

L’événement JEP | Visite patrimoniale du théâtre Cognac a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Destination Cognac