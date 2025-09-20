JEP2025 Visite du Temple protestant Temple protestant Vichy

Temple protestant 10 rue Max Durand-Fardel Vichy Allier

Samedi 2025-09-20

2025-09-20 2025-09-21

Le temple protestant de Vichy est un des rares monuments français construit en style néo-gothique anglais

Temple protestant 10 rue Max Durand-Fardel Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes egliseprotestanteunie.vichy@gmail.com

English :

Vichy’s Protestant temple is one of the few French monuments built in the English Gothic Revival style

German :

Der protestantische Tempel in Vichy ist eines der wenigen französischen Bauwerke, die im Stil der englischen Neogotik errichtet wurden

Italiano :

La chiesa protestante di Vichy è uno dei pochi monumenti francesi costruiti in stile neogotico inglese

Espanol :

La iglesia protestante de Vichy es uno de los pocos monumentos franceses construidos en estilo neogótico inglés

