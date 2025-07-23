Jeu du loup-garou géant l’été en grand Médiathèque La Boussole Saint-Dié-des-Vosges

Jeu du loup-garou géant l’été en grand Médiathèque La Boussole Saint-Dié-des-Vosges mercredi 23 juillet 2025.

Jeu du loup-garou géant l’été en grand

Médiathèque La Boussole 2 Place Jules Ferry Saint-Dié-des-Vosges Vosges

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-07-23 15:30:00

fin : 2025-08-13 17:30:00

Venez vous asseoir autour du feu de joie, immiscez-vous dans cette ambiance de nuit noire. Serez-vous loup-garou ou villageois ? Alliances secrètes, coalitions, vengeance, … quelle sera votre stratégie pour parvenir à vos fins ? A partir de 12 ans, sur inscription.Enfants

Médiathèque La Boussole 2 Place Jules Ferry Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 51 60 40 escales@ca-saintdie.fr

English :

Come and sit around the bonfire, and immerse yourself in this dark night atmosphere. Will you be a werewolf or a villager? Secret alliances, coalitions, revenge… what will your strategy be to achieve your goals? Ages 12 and up, registration required.

German :

Setzen Sie sich um das Lagerfeuer und tauchen Sie in die Atmosphäre der dunklen Nacht ein. Werden Sie ein Werwolf oder ein Dorfbewohner sein? Geheime Allianzen, Koalitionen, Rache, … Welche Strategie werden Sie verfolgen, um Ihre Ziele zu erreichen? Ab 12 Jahren, nach Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Venite a sedervi intorno al falò e immergetevi nell’atmosfera della notte buia. Sarete un lupo mannaro o un abitante del villaggio? Alleanze segrete, coalizioni, vendette… quale sarà la vostra strategia per raggiungere i vostri obiettivi? Dai 12 anni in su, registrazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Ven a sentarte alrededor de la hoguera y sumérgete en esta oscura atmósfera nocturna. ¿Serás un hombre lobo o un aldeano? Alianzas secretas, coaliciones, venganza… ¿cuál será tu estrategia para conseguir tus objetivos? A partir de 12 años, inscripción obligatoria.

