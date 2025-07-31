Jeudi au Duchet Escalade, sophro, aquagym, savon et tir à l’arc Village vacances Le Duchet Nanchez
Jeudi au Duchet Escalade, sophro, aquagym, savon et tir à l’arc Village vacances Le Duchet Nanchez jeudi 31 juillet 2025.
Jeudi au Duchet Escalade, sophro, aquagym, savon et tir à l’arc
Village vacances Le Duchet 2, Les Pessettes Nanchez Jura
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-31
fin : 2025-08-14
Date(s) :
2025-07-31 2025-08-07 2025-08-14 2025-08-21 2025-08-28
Tous les jeudis de l’été, le village vacances Le Duchet propose 5 activités ouvertes à tous, sur réservation.
Escalade de 9h à 11h, sophrologie de 10h à 11h, aquagym de 11h15 à 12h, atelier savon de 14h à 16h, tir à l’arc en famille de 14h à 16h.
Informations et inscriptions par téléphone ou sur www.le-duchet.com .
Village vacances Le Duchet 2, Les Pessettes Nanchez 39150 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 60 41 26 contact@le-duchet.com
English : Jeudi au Duchet Escalade, sophro, aquagym, savon et tir à l’arc
German : Jeudi au Duchet Escalade, sophro, aquagym, savon et tir à l’arc
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Jeudi au Duchet Escalade, sophro, aquagym, savon et tir à l’arc Nanchez a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par OFFICE DE TOURISME HAUT-JURA GRANDVAUX