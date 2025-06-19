Jeux d’antan – L’épicentre, tiers-lieu culturel Longchamps 19 juin 2025 14:30

Eure

Jeux d’antan L’épicentre, tiers-lieu culturel 93 Rue de la Mairie Longchamps Eure

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-19 14:30:00

fin : 2025-10-02 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-19

2025-06-26

2025-07-03

2025-07-10

2025-07-17

2025-07-24

2025-07-31

2025-08-07

2025-08-14

2025-08-21

2025-08-28

2025-09-04

2025-09-11

2025-09-18

2025-09-25

2025-10-02

2025-10-09

2025-10-16

2025-10-23

2025-10-30

Pour les amateurs de tarot, rami, belotte, échecs et tout autre proposition de jeux.

Pour les amateurs de tarot, rami, belotte, échecs et tout autre proposition de jeux. .

L’épicentre, tiers-lieu culturel 93 Rue de la Mairie

Longchamps 27150 Eure Normandie +33 6 72 96 64 96 bib.longchamps@gmail.com

English : Jeux d’antan

For fans of tarot, rummy, belotte, chess and other games.

German :

Für Liebhaber von Tarot, Rommé, Belotte, Schach und allen anderen Spielvorschlägen.

Italiano :

Per gli appassionati di tarocchi, ramino, belotte, scacchi e altri giochi.

Espanol :

Para aficionados al tarot, rummy, belotte, ajedrez y otros juegos.

L’événement Jeux d’antan Longchamps a été mis à jour le 2025-06-13 par Vexin Normand Tourisme