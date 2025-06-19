Jeux d’antan – L’épicentre, tiers-lieu culturel Longchamps 19 juin 2025 14:30
Eure
L'épicentre, tiers-lieu culturel 93 Rue de la Mairie Longchamps Eure
Début : 2025-06-19 14:30:00
fin : 2025-10-02 18:00:00
2025-06-19
2025-06-26
2025-07-03
2025-07-10
2025-07-17
2025-07-24
2025-07-31
2025-08-07
2025-08-14
2025-08-21
2025-08-28
2025-09-04
2025-09-11
2025-09-18
2025-09-25
2025-10-02
2025-10-09
2025-10-16
2025-10-23
2025-10-30
Pour les amateurs de tarot, rami, belotte, échecs et tout autre proposition de jeux.
L’épicentre, tiers-lieu culturel 93 Rue de la Mairie
Longchamps 27150 Eure Normandie +33 6 72 96 64 96 bib.longchamps@gmail.com
English : Jeux d’antan
For fans of tarot, rummy, belotte, chess and other games.
German :
Für Liebhaber von Tarot, Rommé, Belotte, Schach und allen anderen Spielvorschlägen.
Italiano :
Per gli appassionati di tarocchi, ramino, belotte, scacchi e altri giochi.
Espanol :
Para aficionados al tarot, rummy, belotte, ajedrez y otros juegos.
