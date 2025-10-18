JEUX, EXPOSITION & ANIMATIONS Saint-Cézert
JEUX, EXPOSITION & ANIMATIONS Saint-Cézert samedi 18 octobre 2025.
JEUX, EXPOSITION & ANIMATIONS
SALLE DES FÊTES Saint-Cézert Haute-Garonne
Les associations de la commune de Saint-Cézert, ainsi que la bibliothèque municipale, vous proposent diverses animations sous forme de jeux et d’exposition tout au long de l’après-midi.
Nous vous attendons nombreux ! .
SALLE DES FÊTES Saint-Cézert 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 67 05 saint-cezert@orange.fr
English :
Saint-Cézert’s local associations and municipal library will be offering a variety of games and exhibitions throughout the afternoon.
German :
Die Vereine der Gemeinde Saint-Cézert sowie die Gemeindebibliothek bieten Ihnen den ganzen Nachmittag über verschiedene Animationen in Form von Spielen und Ausstellungen an.
Italiano :
Le associazioni locali di Saint-Cézert e la biblioteca comunale proporranno una serie di giochi e mostre per tutto il pomeriggio.
Espanol :
Las asociaciones locales de Saint-Cézert y la biblioteca municipal ofrecerán diversos juegos y exposiciones durante toda la tarde.
