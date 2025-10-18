JEUX, EXPOSITION & ANIMATIONS Saint-Cézert

JEUX, EXPOSITION & ANIMATIONS Saint-Cézert samedi 18 octobre 2025.

SALLE DES FÊTES Saint-Cézert Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-10-18

fin : 2025-10-18

2025-10-18

Les associations de la commune de Saint-Cézert, ainsi que la bibliothèque municipale, vous proposent diverses animations sous forme de jeux et d’exposition tout au long de l’après-midi.

Nous vous attendons nombreux ! .

SALLE DES FÊTES Saint-Cézert 31330 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 82 67 05 saint-cezert@orange.fr

English :

Saint-Cézert’s local associations and municipal library will be offering a variety of games and exhibitions throughout the afternoon.

German :

Die Vereine der Gemeinde Saint-Cézert sowie die Gemeindebibliothek bieten Ihnen den ganzen Nachmittag über verschiedene Animationen in Form von Spielen und Ausstellungen an.

Italiano :

Le associazioni locali di Saint-Cézert e la biblioteca comunale proporranno una serie di giochi e mostre per tutto il pomeriggio.

Espanol :

Las asociaciones locales de Saint-Cézert y la biblioteca municipal ofrecerán diversos juegos y exposiciones durante toda la tarde.

