Jeux gallo-romains Place Saint-Germain Auxerre
Jeux gallo-romains Place Saint-Germain Auxerre vendredi 10 avril 2026.
Jeux gallo-romains
Place Saint-Germain Abbaye Saint-Germain Auxerre Yonne
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-10 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-10 2026-04-17 2026-04-24
Remontez le temps et découvrez les jeux incontournables de l’époque gallo-romaine (latroncules lignées, marelle antique, casse-tête d’Archimède…). En accès libre, tout public, dès 5 ans. .
Place Saint-Germain Abbaye Saint-Germain Auxerre 89000 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 18 02 90 abbaye.saintgermain@auxerre.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Jeux gallo-romains Auxerre a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par Yonne Attractivité (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)