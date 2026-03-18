Jeux gallo-romains Place Saint-Germain Auxerre

Jeux gallo-romains Place Saint-Germain Auxerre vendredi 10 avril 2026.

Jeux gallo-romains

Place Saint-Germain Abbaye Saint-Germain Auxerre Yonne

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit
Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10 14:00:00
fin : 2026-04-10 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-10 2026-04-17 2026-04-24

Remontez le temps et découvrez les jeux incontournables de l’époque gallo-romaine (latroncules lignées, marelle antique, casse-tête d’Archimède…). En accès libre, tout public, dès 5 ans.   .

Place Saint-Germain Abbaye Saint-Germain Auxerre 89000 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 86 18 02 90  abbaye.saintgermain@auxerre.com

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English :

L’événement Jeux gallo-romains Auxerre a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par Yonne Attractivité (COORDINATION DECIBELLES DATA)

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