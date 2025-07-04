J’HABITE ICI Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 4 juillet 2025 07:00
Lozère
J’HABITE ICI 6 rue de la Gravière Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-04
fin : 2025-07-04
Date(s) :
2025-07-04
L’atelier Théâtre du CCL présente « J’habite ici » de Jean-Michel Ribes.
Réservation conseillée. Jauge limitée. Entrée libre au chapeau.
6 rue de la Gravière
Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 89 95 32 53
English :
The CCL Theatre workshop presents « J’habite ici » by Jean-Michel Ribes.
Reservations recommended. Limited capacity. Free admission by hat.
German :
Der Theaterworkshop des CCL präsentiert « J’habite ici » von Jean-Michel Ribes.
Eine Reservierung wird empfohlen. Begrenzte Zuschauerzahl. Freier Eintritt mit Hut.
Italiano :
Il laboratorio teatrale del CCL presenta « J’habite ici » di Jean-Michel Ribes.
Si consiglia la prenotazione. Capacità limitata. Ingresso libero a cappello.
Espanol :
El taller de teatro del CCL presenta « J’habite ici » de Jean-Michel Ribes.
Se recomienda reservar. Aforo limitado. Entrada gratuita con sombrero.
