J’HABITE ICI Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 4 juillet 2025 07:00

Lozère

J’HABITE ICI 6 rue de la Gravière Saint-Chély-d’Apcher Lozère

L’atelier Théâtre du CCL présente « J’habite ici » de Jean-Michel Ribes.

Réservation conseillée. Jauge limitée. Entrée libre au chapeau.

6 rue de la Gravière

Saint-Chély-d’Apcher 48200 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 89 95 32 53

English :

The CCL Theatre workshop presents « J’habite ici » by Jean-Michel Ribes.

Reservations recommended. Limited capacity. Free admission by hat.

German :

Der Theaterworkshop des CCL präsentiert « J’habite ici » von Jean-Michel Ribes.

Eine Reservierung wird empfohlen. Begrenzte Zuschauerzahl. Freier Eintritt mit Hut.

Italiano :

Il laboratorio teatrale del CCL presenta « J’habite ici » di Jean-Michel Ribes.

Si consiglia la prenotazione. Capacità limitata. Ingresso libero a cappello.

Espanol :

El taller de teatro del CCL presenta « J’habite ici » de Jean-Michel Ribes.

Se recomienda reservar. Aforo limitado. Entrada gratuita con sombrero.

