JIVE ME DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély

JIVE ME DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 27 septembre 2025.

JIVE ME DJ’S CLUB

1 Avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Début : 2025-09-27 22:00:00

fin : 2025-09-27 00:00:00

2025-09-27

Une musique électro french pop qui déborde d’énergie et vous transporte dans la joie et la bonne humeur !

1 Avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 91 32 64 contact@djsclub.fr

English :

An electro-French pop sound bursting with energy that will transport you in a joyful, good-humored mood!

German :

Elektro-French-Pop-Musik, die vor Energie strotzt und Sie mit Freude und guter Laune mitreißt!

Italiano :

Un sound elettro-francese pop pieno di energia che vi metterà di sicuro di buon umore!

Espanol :

Un sonido electro-pop francés lleno de energía que te pondrá de buen humor

