JIVE ME DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély
JIVE ME DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 27 septembre 2025.
JIVE ME DJ’S CLUB
1 Avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
Plein tarif adulte
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-27 22:00:00
fin : 2025-09-27 00:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-27
Une musique électro french pop qui déborde d’énergie et vous transporte dans la joie et la bonne humeur !
.
1 Avenue de Gaulle Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 88 91 32 64 contact@djsclub.fr
English :
An electro-French pop sound bursting with energy that will transport you in a joyful, good-humored mood!
German :
Elektro-French-Pop-Musik, die vor Energie strotzt und Sie mit Freude und guter Laune mitreißt!
Italiano :
Un sound elettro-francese pop pieno di energia che vi metterà di sicuro di buon umore!
Espanol :
Un sonido electro-pop francés lleno de energía que te pondrá de buen humor
L’événement JIVE ME DJ’S CLUB Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme