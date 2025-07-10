Job Explorer Le Mans 10 juillet 2025 10:00

Sarthe

Job Explorer 202 rue de Saint Aubin Le Mans Sarthe

Début : 2025-07-10 10:00:00

fin : 2025-07-10 19:00:00

2025-07-10

JOB EXPLORER une journée immersive pour découvrir et tester des métiers porteurs (Hôtellerie-Restauration, Hygiène-Propreté, Commerce). Ateliers, animations, expo manga et infos sur l’alternance. Entrée libre ou sur inscription.

JOB EXPLORER, c’est une journée immersive dédiée à la découverte des métiers, organisée le 10 juillet 2025 au Campus des Métiers Sainte-Catherine par AKTO et le UFA Sainte-Catherine.

Destiné aux jeunes, personnes en reconversion ou en recherche d’emploi, l’événement propose des parcours interactifs dans trois secteurs porteurs Hôtellerie-Restauration, Hygiène-Propreté et Commerce de gros-Vente.

Au programme mises en situation, ateliers pratiques, exposition autour d’un manga sur la voie professionnelle, et informations sur l’alternance.

Entrée sur inscription ou libre, de 10h à 19h. .

202 rue de Saint Aubin

Le Mans 72000 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 2 43 39 14 72 communication@ets-stecatherine.fr

English :

JOB EXPLORER: an immersive day to discover and test out promising careers in the hotel and catering, hygiene and cleaning, and retail sectors. Workshops, activities, manga exhibition and information on work-study programs. Admission free or with registration.

German :

JOB EXPLORER: Ein immersiver Tag, um zukunftsträchtige Berufe zu entdecken und zu testen (Hotel- und Gaststättengewerbe, Hygiene und Sauberkeit, Handel). Workshops, Animationen, Manga-Ausstellung und Infos über die duale Ausbildung. Eintritt frei oder nach Anmeldung.

Italiano :

JOB EXPLORER: una giornata coinvolgente per scoprire e testare promettenti carriere nei settori alberghiero e della ristorazione, dell’igiene e delle pulizie e della vendita al dettaglio. Laboratori, attività, mostra di manga e informazioni sulla formazione in alternanza. Ingresso libero o con registrazione.

Espanol :

JOB EXPLORER: una jornada de inmersión para descubrir y probar carreras prometedoras en los sectores de la hostelería, la higiene y la limpieza, y el comercio minorista. Talleres, actividades, exposición de manga e información sobre formación en alternancia. Entrada gratuita o con inscripción.

