Joëlle Morris sings French classics (Alliance française du Maine), Cadenza, Freeport

Joëlle Morris sings French classics (Alliance française du Maine) Vendredi 13 mars, 19h00 Cadenza Comté de Cumberland

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-03-14T00:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-14T02:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2026-03-14T00:00:00+01:00 – 2026-03-14T02:00:00+01:00

Join us for an enchanting evening as Joëlle Morris brings her artistry to the Alliance Française du Maine with a Soirée Musicale. Celebrated for her expressive mezzo-soprano voice and versatile repertoire, Joëlle will lead a program that spans French art song, classical favorites, and intimate cabaret-style pieces, weaving together music and storytelling in her signature style. Her performance promises an engaging blend of lyricism, charm, and musical nuance, offering audiences a chance to experience the elegance of French music up close. This soirée is more than a concert—it’s a journey through the emotion, culture, and poetry that define Joëlle Morris’s extraordinary artistry.

Cadenza 5 Depot St, Freeport, ME 04032 Freeport 04032 Comté de Cumberland Maine [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://afdume.org/event/joelle-morris-sings-french-classics-2026/ »}]

Soirée musicale avec Joëlle Morris