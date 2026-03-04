Joëlle Morris sings French classics (Alliance française du Maine), Cadenza, Freeport
Join us for an enchanting evening as Joëlle Morris brings her artistry to the Alliance Française du Maine with a Soirée Musicale. Celebrated for her expressive mezzo-soprano voice and versatile repertoire, Joëlle will lead a program that spans French art song, classical favorites, and intimate cabaret-style pieces, weaving together music and storytelling in her signature style. Her performance promises an engaging blend of lyricism, charm, and musical nuance, offering audiences a chance to experience the elegance of French music up close. This soirée is more than a concert—it’s a journey through the emotion, culture, and poetry that define Joëlle Morris’s extraordinary artistry.
Cadenza 5 Depot St, Freeport, ME 04032 Freeport 04032 Comté de Cumberland Maine
Soirée musicale avec Joëlle Morris