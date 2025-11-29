JOHN DARK AND THE BAKER BOYS PUITS DE JOUR Lauzerte
JOHN DARK AND THE BAKER BOYS Samedi 29 novembre, 21h00 PUITS DE JOUR Tarn-et-Garonne
Début : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T22:15:00
Fin : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T22:15:00
John Dark and The Baker Boys, trio de comédiens guitare, batterie et voix, reprend à sa manière les Doors, Motorhead, les Who, les Monty Python et bien d’autres… Ce spectacle entre théâtre et rock and roll vous emmènera à la limite du concevable. Laissez vous transporter pendant une 1h15 dans leurs univers maboul, foldingue, désaxé…
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rock Théâtre