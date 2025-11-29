JOHN DARK AND THE BAKER BOYS PUITS DE JOUR Lauzerte

JOHN DARK AND THE BAKER BOYS Samedi 29 novembre, 21h00 PUITS DE JOUR Tarn-et-Garonne

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T22:15:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T22:15:00

John Dark and The Baker Boys, trio de comédiens guitare, batterie et voix, reprend à sa manière les Doors, Motorhead, les Who, les Monty Python et bien d’autres… Ce spectacle entre théâtre et rock and roll vous emmènera à la limite du concevable. Laissez vous transporter pendant une 1h15 dans leurs univers maboul, foldingue, désaxé…

Instagram

Facebook

Youtube

PUITS DE JOUR 16 place des Cornières, 82110 Lauzerte Lauzerte 82110 Tarn-et-Garonne Occitanie [{« data »: {« author »: « johndarkandthebakerboys », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « John Dark & The Baker Boys (@johndarkandthebakerboys) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/312168321_188318273747295_2006651877086573769_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDI0LmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=103&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QHS8yIH1eVtFBIIGo1qDtDWgHNfkDTDm15FitLOrFVhPg9mT6bUg254NNvAF841eVI&_nc_ohc=3hiFPrBsGkkQ7kNvwG4_6tY&_nc_gid=3vr4kxWCKwuaZV77xwZVNg&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfUB6aBve1-982_ZyyJQwBTXUUuBWeIHXsRvS9LMl7AZ9g&oe=68BCA86B&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/johndarkandthebakerboys/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/johndarkandthebakerboys/ »}, {« link »: « https://www.facebook.com/people/John-Dark-and-the-Baker-Boys/100087184201775/# »}, {« data »: {« author »: « John Dark & The Baker Boys », « cache_age »: 86400, « type »: « video », « title »: « John Dark & The Baker Boys – Ghost Rider (clip) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/L_b6MV8a0zk/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_b6MV8a0zk », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa6P9qj2eifmXcsgICf0iFg », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L_b6MV8a0zk »}]

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rock Théâtre