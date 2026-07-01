JOHN RODRIGUEZ À GIBEL Gibel
vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Gibel
Informations pratiques
Gibel
JOHN RODRIGUEZ À GIBEL
49 GRAND RUE Gibel Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-24
Date(s) :
2026-07-24
Concert au bistrot de Gibel !
Venez partager un moment convivial à la fête d’été du Bistrot de Gibel!
Au programme:
– John Rodriguez en concert gratuit (reprises, piano, guitare)
– Repas Rougail Saucisse (quantité limitée à 100 parts)
CB acceptée pour toute demande d’information complémentaire contactez nous sur nos réseaux ou par mail .
49 GRAND RUE Gibel 31560 Haute-Garonne Occitanie barmunicipal.gibel@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Concert at Gibel’s Bistro!
L’événement JOHN RODRIGUEZ À GIBEL Gibel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE