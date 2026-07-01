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AGENDA · Gibel

JOHN RODRIGUEZ À GIBEL Gibel

vendredi 24 juillet 2026 · Gibel

JOHN RODRIGUEZ À GIBEL Gibel

Informations pratiques

Début
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Fin
vendredi 24 juillet 2026
Heure de début
19:30:00
Adresse
49 GRAND RUE
Ville
31560 Gibel
Département
Haute-Garonne
Tarif

Gibel

JOHN RODRIGUEZ À GIBEL

49 GRAND RUE Gibel Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-07-24 19:30:00
fin : 2026-07-24

Date(s) :
2026-07-24

Concert au bistrot de Gibel !
Venez partager un moment convivial à la fête d’été du Bistrot de Gibel!
Au programme:
– John Rodriguez en concert gratuit (reprises, piano, guitare)
– Repas Rougail Saucisse (quantité limitée à 100 parts)
CB acceptée pour toute demande d’information complémentaire contactez nous sur nos réseaux ou par mail   .

49 GRAND RUE Gibel 31560 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   barmunicipal.gibel@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Concert at Gibel’s Bistro!

L’événement JOHN RODRIGUEZ À GIBEL Gibel a été mis à jour le 2026-07-15 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE