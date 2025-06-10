JOSEP PONS LAURANNE OLIVA HALLE AUX GRAINS Toulouse

JOSEP PONS LAURANNE OLIVA

L’Orchestre National Capitole Toulouse dirigé par le grand chef d’orchestre Josep Pons accompagné par la superbe soprano Lauranne Olivale nous offrent un véritable hommage au compositeur Francis Poulenc.

Francis Poulenc de part son style à la fois fervent et rebelle se confie à nous au travers de son incroyable Stabat mater, et du magnifique Gloria. 8 .

HALLE AUX GRAINS 1 place Dupuy Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie

English :

The Orchestre National Capitole Toulouse led by the great conductor Josep Pons, accompanied by the superb soprano Lauranne Olivale, offer us a true tribute to the composer Francis Poulenc.

German :

Das Orchestre National Capitole Toulouse unter der Leitung des großen Dirigenten Josep Pons und begleitet von der großartigen Sopranistin Lauranne Olivale bieten uns eine wahre Hommage an den Komponisten Francis Poulenc.

Italiano :

L’Orchestre National Capitole Toulouse guidata dal grande direttore Josep Pons e accompagnata dal superbo soprano Lauranne Olivale ci offre un vero e proprio omaggio al compositore Francis Poulenc.

Espanol :

La Orchestre National Capitole Toulouse dirigida por el gran director Josep Pons y acompañada por la soberbia soprano Lauranne Olivale nos ofrecen un verdadero homenaje al compositor Francis Poulenc.

