Neffiès

JOURNÉE AUTOUR DE L OLIVIER PRINTEMPS À NEFFIES

Place de l ancien couvent Neffiès Hérault

Tarif : 0 – 0 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-19

fin : 2026-04-19

Date(s) :

2026-04-19

Le printemps est lâ!

Venez flâner,découvrir, goûter, apprendre et surtout profiter.

Marché paysan, conférence et débat eau, sol et fertilité en oléiculture.

Dégustation de vins.

Balade en poney.

Animation Art Bio et stand nature.

Vente de graines et de plants potagers.

Apéro repas musical: assiettes paysannes & foodtrucks.

Music: les mobil’hommes,ambiance festive et participative.

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Place de l ancien couvent Neffiès 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 75 98 14 81

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : JOURNÉE AUTOUR DE L OLIVIER PRINTEMPS À NEFFIES

Spring is here!

Come and stroll, discover, taste, learn and, above all, enjoy.

Farmers’ market, conference and debate: water, soil and fertility in olive growing.

Wine tasting.

Pony rides.

Organic art and nature stand.

Sale of vegetable seeds and plants.

Musical aperitif and meal: country-style plates & foodtrucks.

Music: les mobil’hommes, festive and participative atmosphere.

L’événement JOURNÉE AUTOUR DE L OLIVIER PRINTEMPS À NEFFIES Neffiès a été mis à jour le 2026-04-11 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS