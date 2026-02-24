Journée autour du chorégraphe Ohad Naharin à la salle Clair Vallon Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Journée autour du chorégraphe Ohad Naharin

à la salle Clair Vallon BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Tarif réduit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-01 11:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-01

Dimanche 1er mars à Bagnères-de-Bigorre, journée autour du chorégraphe Ohad Naharin. Ateliers Gaga et improvisation avec Caroline Boussard, spectacle à 17h et projection à 18h. Salle du Clair Vallon. Réservation 06 61 36 11 35.

.

à la salle Clair Vallon BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 61 36 11 35

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Sunday March 1 in Bagnères-de-Bigorre, a day dedicated to choreographer Ohad Naharin. Gaga and improvisation workshops with Caroline Boussard, performance at 5pm and screening at 6pm. Salle du Clair Vallon. Reservations: 06 61 36 11 35.

L’événement Journée autour du chorégraphe Ohad Naharin Bagnères-de-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2026-02-24 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65