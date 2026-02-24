Journée autour du chorégraphe Ohad Naharin à la salle Clair Vallon Bagnères-de-Bigorre
Journée autour du chorégraphe Ohad Naharin à la salle Clair Vallon Bagnères-de-Bigorre dimanche 1 mars 2026.
Dimanche 1er mars à Bagnères-de-Bigorre, journée autour du chorégraphe Ohad Naharin. Ateliers Gaga et improvisation avec Caroline Boussard, spectacle à 17h et projection à 18h. Salle du Clair Vallon. Réservation 06 61 36 11 35.
English :
Sunday March 1 in Bagnères-de-Bigorre, a day dedicated to choreographer Ohad Naharin. Gaga and improvisation workshops with Caroline Boussard, performance at 5pm and screening at 6pm. Salle du Clair Vallon. Reservations: 06 61 36 11 35.
