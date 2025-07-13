Journée complète en 8 avec Rando Pleine Nature Saint-Maurice-aux-Riches-Hommes 13 juillet 2025 09:00
Yonne
Journée complète en 8 avec Rando Pleine Nature Saint-Maurice-aux-Riches-Hommes Yonne
Randonnée de 28km et 400m de dénivelé positif. Environ 12km le matin. Repas tiré du coffre vers 12h30 au parking. .
Saint-Maurice-aux-Riches-Hommes 89190 Yonne Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 61 93 52 65 randopleinenature@gmail.com
