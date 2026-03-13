JOURNÉE DE LA TERRE Castelnaudary

JOURNÉE DE LA TERRE

1 Avenue du Campus Jean Durand Castelnaudary Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-02 09:00:00

fin : 2026-04-02 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-02

Le jeudi 2 avril 2026, de 9h à 17h, l’équipe du Pivert Biodéchets participera à la 2ème édition de la Journée de la Terre, organisée par les éco délégués et les professeurs référents du Lycée Germaine Tillion à Castelnaudary et le Smictom Ouest Audois.

L’ Événement est ouvert au public !

Depuis avril 2023, Le Pivert accompagne plusieurs restaurants scolaires de Castelnaudary dans la sensibilisation, la gestion et la valorisation des biodéchets. Depuis mai 2024, les biodéchets du lycée sont également collectés et compostés directement sur place, dans des composteurs installés à l’extérieur du restaurant scolaire.

Encadrée par un guide composteur et des salariés en insertion, l’équipe veille au bon déroulement du compostage et au respect des normes sanitaires. Le compost produit est ensuite proposé à l’établissement pour enrichir les sols et favoriser la biodiversité sur le campus . Le pivert Biodéchets est un chantier d’insertion spécialisé en gestion des espaces verts sur les deux communautés de commune de Castelnaudary Lauragais. Il intervient sur la sensibilisation pédagogique, la gestion, le traitement et la valorisation des biodéchets générés par différents restaurants scolaires de la commune de Castelnaudary depuis avril 2023. En mai 2024 il commence à traiter les biodéchets du Lycée Germaine Tillion. Les biodéchets sont récupérés auprès de l’équipe de cuisine et sont traités dans des composteurs sur site situés à l’extérieur du restaurant. L’équipe du Pivert est composée d’un guide composteur et de Salariés en insertion qui s’assurent du suivi et de la qualité de décomposition des déchets selon les normes sanitaires en vigueur. Le fruit du compostage est ensuite proposé à l’établissement pour réaliser une action en faveur de l’accroissement de la biodiversité et de l’enrichissement des sols sur le campus.

Lors de cette journée nous proposons aux élèves, professeurs et partenaires invités de découvrir les bienfaits du compost, sa composition, ses multiples intérêts et nous les invitons à réfléchir et à proposer des idées d’utilisation du compost au sein de leur établissement. Un stand pédagogique et participatif.

Nous mettrons à disposition des ressources et proposerons plusieurs cessions de débat mouvant autour du compostage afin d’aider à déconstruire les idées reçues sur ce thème et à mieux comprendre le fonctionnement et l’intérêt de ce type d’action de valorisation.

Au programme

Stand pédagogique et participatif

Ressources et échanges autour du compostage

Sessions de débat mouvant pour déconstruire les idées reçues et mieux comprendre la valorisation des biodéchets

Smictom Ouest Audois , Lycée Germaine Tillion

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1 Avenue du Campus Jean Durand Castelnaudary 11400 Aude Occitanie +33 6 03 30 15 79

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English :

On Thursday, April 2, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Pivert Biodéchets team will be taking part in the 2nd edition of Earth Day, organized by the eco-delegates and referent teachers of the Lycée Germaine Tillion in Castelnaudary and Smictom Ouest Audois.

The event is open to the public!

Since April 2023, Le Pivert has been working with several school restaurants in Castelnaudary to raise awareness, manage and recycle biowaste. Since May 2024, bio-waste from the lycée has also been collected and composted directly on site, in composters installed outside the school restaurant.

Supervised by a composting guide and integration workers, the team ensures that the composting process runs smoothly and complies with health standards. The compost produced is then offered to the school to enrich the soil and promote biodiversity on campus. Le pivert Biodéchets is an integration project specializing in the management of green spaces in the two communities of Castelnaudary Lauragais. Since April 2023, it has been involved in the educational awareness, management, treatment and recovery of bio-waste generated by various school restaurants in the Castelnaudary commune. In May 2024, it will begin processing biowaste from the Lycée Germaine Tillion. Biowaste is collected from the kitchen team and processed in on-site composters located outside the restaurant. The Le Pivert team is made up of a composting guide and employees on integration schemes, who monitor the quality of waste decomposition in line with current health standards. The fruit of the composting process is then offered to the school as a way of increasing biodiversity and enriching the soil on campus.

On this day, we invite students, teachers and invited partners to discover the benefits of compost, its composition and its many interests, and to think about and propose ideas for the use of compost within their establishment. An educational and participatory stand.

We?ll be making resources available and proposing several sessions of moving debate around composting to help deconstruct preconceived ideas on this theme and better understand how and why this type of recycling action works.

Program:

An educational and participatory stand

Composting resources and discussions

Moving debate sessions to deconstruct preconceived ideas and gain a better understanding of biowaste recovery

Smictom Ouest Audois , Lycée Germaine Tillion

L’événement JOURNÉE DE LA TERRE Castelnaudary a été mis à jour le 2026-03-13 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Castelnaudary Lauragais Audois