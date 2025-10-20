JOURNEE DECOUVERTE DES ANIMAUX DE LA FERME SUIVIE D’UN ATELIER NATURE Saint-André

JOURNEE DECOUVERTE DES ANIMAUX DE LA FERME SUIVIE D’UN ATELIER NATURE

Saint-André Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-10-20 10:30:00

fin : 2025-10-20 16:30:00

2025-10-20

Le matin rendez-vous à la Ferme Découverte pour une exploration des animaux de la ferme puis, l’après-midi direction la Maison d’art roman pour un atelier sur le thème des traces et indices avec Nicolas.

Inscriptions Obligatoires Places limitées

Saint-André 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 08

English :

In the morning, head to the Ferme Découverte for an exploration of farm animals. In the afternoon, head to the Maison d’art roman for a workshop on traces and clues with Nicolas.

Registration required Places limited

German :

Am Morgen treffen wir uns in der Ferme Découverte, um die Tiere auf dem Bauernhof zu erkunden. Am Nachmittag geht es dann zum Maison d’art roman, wo wir mit Nicolas einen Workshop zum Thema Spuren und Indizien machen.

Anmeldung erforderlich Begrenzte Plätze

Italiano :

Al mattino, visita alla Ferme Découverte per esplorare gli animali della fattoria; nel pomeriggio, visita alla Maison d’art roman per un laboratorio sul tema delle tracce e degli indizi con Nicolas.

Iscrizione obbligatoria Posti limitati

Espanol :

Por la mañana, diríjase a la Ferme Découverte para una exploración de los animales de granja. Por la tarde, diríjase a la Maison d’art roman para un taller sobre el tema de las huellas y pistas con Nicolas.

Inscripción obligatoria Plazas limitadas

