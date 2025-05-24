Journée Départemental Handisport – Rue Gabriel Désiré Saint-Jean-d’Angély, 24 mai 2025 10:00, Saint-Jean-d'Angély.
Cette journée a pour ambition de réunir les personnes valides et en situation de handicap moteur, auditif et visuel autour d’une multitude d’activités sportives et parasportives.
Rue Gabriel Désiré Complexe du Coi
Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 30 08 34 cd17@handisport.org
English :
The aim of the day is to bring together able-bodied people and those with motor, hearing or visual impairments in a wide range of sporting and non-sporting activities.
German :
Dieser Tag soll nichtbehinderte Menschen und Menschen mit motorischen, auditiven und visuellen Behinderungen bei einer Vielzahl von sportlichen und außersportlichen Aktivitäten zusammenbringen.
Italiano :
L’obiettivo della giornata è quello di riunire persone normodotate e persone con disabilità motorie, uditive o visive in un’ampia gamma di attività sportive e non.
Espanol :
El objetivo de la jornada es reunir a personas sin discapacidad y a personas con discapacidad motriz, auditiva o visual en un amplio abanico de actividades deportivas y no deportivas.
