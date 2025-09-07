JOURNÉE DES ASSOCIATIONS Neffiès
JOURNÉE DES ASSOCIATIONS Neffiès dimanche 7 septembre 2025.
JOURNÉE DES ASSOCIATIONS
Neffiès Hérault
Début : 2025-09-07
fin : 2025-09-07
2025-09-07
Journée des associations de 15h à 18h30 sur la place Jean Jaurès.
Neffiès 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 24 60 92
English :
Associations Day from 3pm to 6:30pm on Place Jean Jaurès.
German :
Tag der Vereine von 15:00 bis 18:30 Uhr auf dem Platz Jean Jaurès.
Italiano :
Giornata delle associazioni dalle 15.00 alle 18.30 in Place Jean Jaurès.
Espanol :
Día de las Asociaciones, de 15.00 a 18.30 horas, en la plaza Jean Jaurès.
