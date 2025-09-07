JOURNÉE DES ASSOCIATIONS Neffiès

JOURNÉE DES ASSOCIATIONS Neffiès dimanche 7 septembre 2025.

JOURNÉE DES ASSOCIATIONS

Neffiès Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-07

fin : 2025-09-07

Date(s) :

2025-09-07

Journée des associations de 15h à 18h30 sur la place Jean Jaurès.

.

Neffiès 34320 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 24 60 92

English :

Associations Day from 3pm to 6:30pm on Place Jean Jaurès.

German :

Tag der Vereine von 15:00 bis 18:30 Uhr auf dem Platz Jean Jaurès.

Italiano :

Giornata delle associazioni dalle 15.00 alle 18.30 in Place Jean Jaurès.

Espanol :

Día de las Asociaciones, de 15.00 a 18.30 horas, en la plaza Jean Jaurès.

L’événement JOURNÉE DES ASSOCIATIONS Neffiès a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS