Journée des ateliers d’artistes d’occitanie 8e édition

LOURDES Lourdes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-10-11 11:00:00

fin : 2025-10-12

2025-10-11

Journées de découverte des ateliers d’artistes organisées par la Région Occitanie le samedi 11 et le dimanche 12 octobre 2025 à partir de 11:00

Plasticiens, sculpteurs, peintres, dessinateurs, vidéastes, photographes, graffeurs vous ouvrent les portes de leurs ateliers pour vous dévoiler leur métier et leurs univers.

À Lourdes, rencontrez

Dima Green Visite de l’exposition dans l’atelier, discussion avec l’artiste, thé, café et gâteau maison. Atelier ouvert de 14 h à 18 h 1, rue Philadelphe de Gerde Renseignements 07 49 78 91 67 ou tredrugana@gmail.com

Phil King Présentation des œuvres. Atelier ouvert de 11 h à 16 h 6, rue Guynemer Renseignements au 07 69 52 93 31 ou semblage@gmail.com

Entrée gratuite

LOURDES Lourdes 65100 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 7 49 78 91 67

English :

Artists? studio discovery days organized by the Occitanie Region on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th October 2025 from 11:00 a.m

Visual artists, sculptors, painters, draughtsmen, video artists, photographers and graffiti artists open the doors of their studios to reveal their craft and their world.

In Lourdes, meet

Dima Green: Visit of the exhibition in the studio, discussion with the artist, tea, coffee and home-made cake. Open from 2 pm to 6 pm ? 1, rue Philadelphe de Gerde ? Information: 07 49 78 91 67 or tredrugana@gmail.com

Phil King: Presentation of works. Workshop open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. ? 6, rue Guynemer ? Information: 07 69 52 93 31 or semblage@gmail.com

Free admission

German :

Von der Region Okzitanien organisierte Tage zur Entdeckung von Künstlerateliers am Samstag, den 11. und Sonntag, den 12. Oktober 2025 ab 11:00 Uhr

Künstler, Bildhauer, Maler, Zeichner, Videokünstler, Fotografen und Graffiti-Künstler öffnen die Türen ihrer Ateliers, um Ihnen ihren Beruf und ihre Welt zu zeigen.

In Lourdes treffen Sie

Dima Green: Besuch der Ausstellung im Atelier, Gespräch mit der Künstlerin, Tee, Kaffee und hausgemachter Kuchen. Atelier geöffnet von 14 bis 18 Uhr ? 1, rue Philadelphe de Gerde ? Informationen: 07 49 78 91 67 oder tredrugana@gmail.com

Phil King: Vorstellung der Werke. Offenes Atelier von 11:00 bis 16:00 Uhr ? 6, rue Guynemer ? Informationen: 07 69 52 93 31 oder semblage@gmail.com

Freier Eintritt

Italiano :

Giornate di scoperta degli studi degli artisti organizzate dalla Regione Occitania sabato 11 e domenica 12 ottobre 2025 a partire dalle ore 11:00

Artisti visivi, scultori, pittori, disegnatori, videoartisti, fotografi e graffitari apriranno le porte dei loro studi per mostrarvi il loro lavoro e il loro mondo.

A Lourdes, incontrate

Dima Green: visita alla mostra nello studio, chiacchierata con l’artista, tè, caffè e torta fatta in casa. Aperto dalle 14.00 alle 18.00? 1, rue Philadelphe de Gerde ? Informazioni: 07 49 78 91 67 o tredrugana@gmail.com

Phil King: presentazione delle opere. Laboratorio aperto dalle 11.00 alle 16.00 ? 6, rue Guynemer ? Informazioni al numero 07 69 52 93 31 o semblage@gmail.com

Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Jornadas de descubrimiento de estudios de artistas organizadas por la Región de Occitanie el sábado 11 y el domingo 12 de octubre de 2025 a partir de las 11:00 h

Artistas plásticos, escultores, pintores, dibujantes, videoartistas, fotógrafos y grafiteros le abrirán las puertas de sus estudios para mostrarle su obra y su mundo.

En Lourdes, conozca a

Dima Green: visita de la exposición en el estudio, charla con el artista, té, café y tarta casera. Abierto de 14.00 a 18.00 h ? 1, rue Philadelphe de Gerde ? Información: 07 49 78 91 67 o tredrugana@gmail.com

Phil King: Presentación de obras. Taller abierto de 11.00 a 16.00 h ? 6, rue Guynemer ? Información: 07 69 52 93 31 o semblage@gmail.com

Entrada gratuita

