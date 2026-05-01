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Journée des Moulins en Sarthe Champrond

Journée des Moulins en Sarthe Champrond samedi 16 mai 2026.

Adresse : Moulin de Champrond

Ville : 72320 Champrond

Département : Sarthe

Début : samedi 16 mai 2026

Fin : samedi 16 mai 2026

Heure de début : 14:00:00

Tarif :

Champrond

Journée des Moulins en Sarthe

Moulin de Champrond Champrond Sarthe

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-16

Rallye automobile. Arrêt au stand du moulin !
Artisans d’art Mini marché gourmand.
Une après-midi conviviale à ne pas manquer ! Venez flâner, découvrir et vous régaler.
En famille ou entre amis, on vous attend nombreux !
Contact 06 09 83 57 37   .

Moulin de Champrond Champrond 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 09 83 57 37 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

L’événement Journée des Moulins en Sarthe Champrond a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude