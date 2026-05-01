Journée des Moulins en Sarthe Champrond
Journée des Moulins en Sarthe Champrond samedi 16 mai 2026.
Champrond
Journée des Moulins en Sarthe
Moulin de Champrond Champrond Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-16 14:00:00
fin : 2026-05-16 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-16
Rallye automobile. Arrêt au stand du moulin !
Artisans d’art Mini marché gourmand.
Une après-midi conviviale à ne pas manquer ! Venez flâner, découvrir et vous régaler.
En famille ou entre amis, on vous attend nombreux !
Contact 06 09 83 57 37 .
Moulin de Champrond Champrond 72320 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 09 83 57 37
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
L’événement Journée des Moulins en Sarthe Champrond a été mis à jour le 2026-05-05 par OT La Ferté-Bernard en Perche Emeraude