JOURNÉE DES VIGNERONS DE FAUGÈRES Faugères samedi 6 décembre 2025.
104 Route de Pézenas Faugères Hérault
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
Les Vignerons de l’AOC Faugères vous ouvrent grand leurs portes aux Grands
Rencontres et dégustations avec plus de 20 vignerons de l’AOP Faugères
Ateliers animés par les vignerons
Restauration cochon à la broche et aligot
Animation musicale, tombola avec de nombreux lots à gagner.
Entrée libre Dégustations 5€
104 Route de Pézenas Faugères 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 69 91 contact@lesgrandsvinsduterroir.com
English :
The winegrowers of the Faugères AOC open their doors to the Grands Crus
Meetings and tastings with over 20 AOP Faugères winemakers
Workshops led by the winemakers
Catering: spit-roasted pig and aligot
Musical entertainment, tombola with lots of prizes to be won.
Free admission Tastings 5?
German :
Die Winzer der AOC Faugères öffnen Ihnen ihre Türen in Les Grands weit
Begegnungen und Verkostungen mit mehr als 20 Winzern der AOP Faugères
Workshops, die von den Winzern geleitet werden
Verpflegung: Schwein am Spieß und Aligot
Musikalische Unterhaltung, Tombola mit zahlreichen Preisen.
Freier Eintritt Verkostungen 5?
Italiano :
I viticoltori della DOP Faugères aprono le porte ai Grands Crus
Incontri e degustazioni con oltre 20 viticoltori della DOP Faugères
Laboratori gestiti dai viticoltori
Ristorazione: maiale allo spiedo e aligot
Intrattenimento musicale, tombola con tanti premi in palio.
Ingresso libero Degustazioni 5?
Espanol :
Los viticultores de la DOC Faugères abren sus puertas a los Grands Crus
Encuentros y degustaciones con más de 20 viticultores de la DOP Faugères
Talleres animados por los viticultores
Restauración: cochinillo asado y aligot
Animación musical, tómbola con numerosos premios.
Entrada gratuita Degustaciones 5?
