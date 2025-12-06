JOURNÉE DES VIGNERONS DE FAUGÈRES Faugères

JOURNÉE DES VIGNERONS DE FAUGÈRES

104 Route de Pézenas Faugères Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Les Vignerons de l’AOC Faugères vous ouvrent grand leurs portes aux Grands

Rencontres et dégustations avec plus de 20 vignerons de l’AOP Faugères

Ateliers animés par les vignerons

Restauration cochon à la broche et aligot

Animation musicale, tombola avec de nombreux lots à gagner.

Entrée libre Dégustations 5€

.

104 Route de Pézenas Faugères 34600 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 69 91 contact@lesgrandsvinsduterroir.com

English :

The winegrowers of the Faugères AOC open their doors to the Grands Crus

Meetings and tastings with over 20 AOP Faugères winemakers

Workshops led by the winemakers

Catering: spit-roasted pig and aligot

Musical entertainment, tombola with lots of prizes to be won.

Free admission Tastings 5?

German :

Die Winzer der AOC Faugères öffnen Ihnen ihre Türen in Les Grands weit

Begegnungen und Verkostungen mit mehr als 20 Winzern der AOP Faugères

Workshops, die von den Winzern geleitet werden

Verpflegung: Schwein am Spieß und Aligot

Musikalische Unterhaltung, Tombola mit zahlreichen Preisen.

Freier Eintritt Verkostungen 5?

Italiano :

I viticoltori della DOP Faugères aprono le porte ai Grands Crus

Incontri e degustazioni con oltre 20 viticoltori della DOP Faugères

Laboratori gestiti dai viticoltori

Ristorazione: maiale allo spiedo e aligot

Intrattenimento musicale, tombola con tanti premi in palio.

Ingresso libero Degustazioni 5?

Espanol :

Los viticultores de la DOC Faugères abren sus puertas a los Grands Crus

Encuentros y degustaciones con más de 20 viticultores de la DOP Faugères

Talleres animados por los viticultores

Restauración: cochinillo asado y aligot

Animación musical, tómbola con numerosos premios.

Entrada gratuita Degustaciones 5?

