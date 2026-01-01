Journée Dry Tooling à The Roof Vercors The Roof Vercors Bourg-de-Péage

Journée Dry Tooling à The Roof Vercors

The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs Bourg-de-Péage Drôme

Début : 2026-01-16 11:00:00

fin : 2026-01-16 22:30:00

2026-01-16

Le Roof organise une journée dédiée au dry-tooling, une discipline à la croisée de l’escalade et de l’alpinisme, de plus en plus pratiquée en montagne comme en salle.

The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 38 22 evenement-vercors@theroof.fr

Le Roof is organizing a day dedicated to dry-tooling, a discipline at the crossroads of climbing and mountaineering, increasingly practiced both in the mountains and indoors.

L’événement Journée Dry Tooling à The Roof Vercors Bourg-de-Péage a été mis à jour le 2026-01-06 par Valence Romans Tourisme