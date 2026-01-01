Journée Dry Tooling à The Roof Vercors The Roof Vercors Bourg-de-Péage
The Roof Vercors
155 allée des deux soeurs
Bourg-de-Péage
Drôme
Début : 2026-01-16 11:00:00
Fin : 2026-01-16 22:30:00
2026-01-16
Le Roof organise une journée dédiée au dry-tooling, une discipline à la croisée de l’escalade et de l’alpinisme, de plus en plus pratiquée en montagne comme en salle.
The Roof Vercors 155 allée des deux soeurs Bourg-de-Péage 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 05 38 22 evenement-vercors@theroof.fr
English :
Le Roof is organizing a day dedicated to dry-tooling, a discipline at the crossroads of climbing and mountaineering, increasingly practiced both in the mountains and indoors.
