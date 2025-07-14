JOURNEE DU 14 JUILLET DERRIERE LA SALLE DES FETES Solférino
DERRIERE LA SALLE DES FETES A COTE DE LA MAISON DES ASSOCIATIONS Solférino Landes
Début : 2025-07-14 11:00:00
fin : 2025-07-14 18:00:00
2025-07-14
Lundi 14 juillet
animation musicale à partir de 11h
repas traditionnel
tripes traditionnelles/riz ou poulet basquaise/rie
salade/fromage
vin et café compris adulte 12 € enfant de 12 ans 6 euros
Réservation oblligatoire avant le 10 juillet au 06.80.59.01.15 ou au caférino (maison des assos) le dimanche matin
l’après midi jeux xxl extérieurs et pétanque .
DERRIERE LA SALLE DES FETES A COTE DE LA MAISON DES ASSOCIATIONS Solférino 40210 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 80 59 01 15 cf.solferino@gmail.com
