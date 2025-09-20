JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE EGLISE ST ASSISCLE ET STE VICTOIRE Sorède

JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE EGLISE ST ASSISCLE ET STE VICTOIRE Sorède samedi 20 septembre 2025.

JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE EGLISE ST ASSISCLE ET STE VICTOIRE

Côte de l’Église Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 14:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Présentation et visite commentée de l’église de Sorède à travers son histoire et son architecture. Église très particulière au riche patrimoine.

Visite commentée, rendez-vous sur place sans réservation. Gratuit.

.

Côte de l’Église Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 04

English :

Presentation and guided tour of Sorède’s church through its history and architecture. A very special church with a rich heritage.

Guided tour, appointment on site without reservation. Free admission.

German :

Vorstellung und kommentierte Besichtigung der Kirche von Sorède anhand ihrer Geschichte und Architektur. Sehr besondere Kirche mit reichem Kulturerbe.

Kommentierte Besichtigung, Treffpunkt vor Ort ohne Reservierung. Kostenlos.

Italiano :

Presentazione e visita guidata della chiesa di Sorède attraverso la sua storia e la sua architettura. Una chiesa molto speciale con un ricco patrimonio.

Visita guidata su appuntamento. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Presentación y visita guiada de la iglesia de Sorède a través de su historia y arquitectura. Una iglesia muy especial con un rico patrimonio.

Visita guiada con cita previa. Entrada gratuita.

L’événement JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE EGLISE ST ASSISCLE ET STE VICTOIRE Sorède a été mis à jour le 2025-08-22 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE