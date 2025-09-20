JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE FORGE CATALANE Sorède

JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE FORGE CATALANE Sorède samedi 20 septembre 2025.

JOURNEE DU PATRIMOINE FORGE CATALANE

Rue de la Fargue Sorède Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-20 09:30:00

fin : 2025-09-20 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-20

Présentation du Martinet qui a fonctionné au 17ème siècle. Retour sur l’histoire de l’exploitation du fer dans le Roussillon et plus particulièrement à Sorède.

Visite du site, réhabilité et entretenu par les bénévoles de l’association PASTOR.

Accueil et visite commentée, rendez-vous sur place sans réservation. Gratuit.

.

Rue de la Fargue Sorède 66690 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 48 98 00 04

English :

Presentation of the Martinet ironworks, which operated in the 17th century. A look back at the history of iron mining in Roussillon and Sorède in particular.

Visit the site, restored and maintained by volunteers from the PASTOR association.

Welcome and guided tour, appointment not required. Free admission.

German :

Vorstellung des Martinet, der im 17. Jahrhundert in Betrieb war. Jahrhundert. Rückblick auf die Geschichte des Eisenabbaus im Roussillon und insbesondere in Sorède.

Besichtigung der Anlage, die von den Freiwilligen des Vereins PASTOR rehabilitiert und gepflegt wird.

Empfang und kommentierte Besichtigung, Treffpunkt vor Ort ohne Reservierung. Kostenlos.

Italiano :

Presentazione della ferriera Martinet, attiva nel XVII secolo. Uno sguardo alla storia dell’estrazione del ferro a Roussillon e a Sorède in particolare.

Visita del sito, restaurato e mantenuto dai volontari dell’associazione PASTOR.

Accoglienza e visita guidata, appuntamento sul posto senza prenotazione. Ingresso libero.

Espanol :

Presentación de la ferrería Martinet, que funcionó en el siglo XVII. Recorrido por la historia de la minería del hierro en el Rosellón y en Sorède en particular.

Visita del yacimiento, restaurado y mantenido por voluntarios de la asociación PASTOR.

Acogida y visita guiada, cita in situ sin reserva. Entrada gratuita.

