JOURNEE EUROPEENNE DU PATRIMOINE ÉGLISE NOTRE-DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION LA CAUNETTE La Caunette samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Église Notre-Dame de l’Assomption La Caunette Hérault
Début : 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-09-20
Date(s) :
2025-09-20 2025-09-21
À la découverte de l’église Notre-Dame de l’Assomption
L’église Notre-Dame de l’Assomption est une église romane du XIe siècle avec pierre tombale historique et un porche du XIIIe siècle.
Entrez dans l’église de La Caunette et découvrez son histoire ainsi que son architecture. .
Église Notre-Dame de l’Assomption La Caunette 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 97 03 24
English :
Discovering Notre-Dame de l’Assomption church
German :
Auf Entdeckungsreise in der Kirche Notre-Dame de l’Assomption
Italiano :
Alla scoperta della chiesa di Notre-Dame de l’Assomption
Espanol :
Descubrir la iglesia de Notre-Dame de l’Assomption
