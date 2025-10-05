Journée festive Comme d’antan Tollaincourt

Journée festive Comme d’antan Tollaincourt dimanche 5 octobre 2025.

Journée festive Comme d’antan

5 chemin départemental 21 Tollaincourt Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-10-05 09:00:00

fin : 2025-10-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-05

De nombreuses animations rappelant le temps ancien à savoir, dès 10h30, la bénédiction de la foire par l’évêque Pascal accompagné du maire Alain . Devant la salle des fêtes, fabrication de jus de pomme, jus qui pourra être dégusté et sera mis en vente. Deux buvettes. Comme d’antan c’est aussi un marché de producteurs et d’artisans locaux, on y trouvera du pain, des légumes, du fromage, du saucisson, de la viande d’agneau, de la couture, des tissus anciens, des infusions, des cosmétiques, etc… Et surtout des animations : l’atelier de Ben proposera des jeux en bois, la maîtresse d’école proposera à plusieurs reprise une dictée ainsi que des ateliers impression d’antan . Catherine ferra quelque prestations de claquettes. Gisèle animera un atelier peinture. Bance un atelier calligraphie. Fabrique de beurre à l’ancienne, de corde, sculpture sur pierre et sur bois, exposition de vieux tracteurs, cinéma, musée, photos à l’ancienne avec l’association du château vert de Tollaincourt et d’autre encore sera au programme qui sera crié tout au long de la journée par Jean, le crieur de rue . Les nombreux bénévoles, pour la plupart costumés, accueillerons les visiteurs de 9h à 18h. Repas sur réservationTout public

0 .

5 chemin départemental 21 Tollaincourt 88320 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 30 93 78 82

English :

Numerous events reminiscent of bygone days: from 10:30 a.m., the fair will be blessed by « Bishop Pascal », accompanied by « Mayor Alain ». In front of the village hall, apple juice will be « made » for tasting and sale. Two refreshment stands. « Comme d?antan » is also a market for local producers and craftsmen, offering bread, vegetables, cheese, sausages, lamb meat, sewing, antique fabrics, herbal teas, cosmetics and much more… And above all, entertainment: Ben?s workshop will be offering wooden games, and the schoolmistress will be offering dictations on several occasions, as well as « old-fashioned printing » workshops. Catherine will be doing some tap dancing. Gisèle will lead a painting workshop. Bance offers a calligraphy workshop. Old-fashioned butter-making, rope-making, stone and wood carving, an exhibition of old tractors, cinema, museum, old-fashioned photography with the « Château Vert de Tollaincourt » association and much more will be on the program, which will be « shouted » throughout the day by Jean, the « street crier ». Numerous volunteers, most of them in costume, will be on hand to welcome visitors from 9am to 6pm. Meals on reservation

German :

Zahlreiche Veranstaltungen erinnern an alte Zeiten: Ab 10:30 Uhr wird der Markt von « Bischof Pascal » in Begleitung von « Bürgermeister Alain » gesegnet. Vor dem Festsaal wird Apfelsaft « hergestellt », der verkostet und verkauft werden kann. Zwei Getränkestände. « Comme d’antan » ist auch ein Markt mit lokalen Erzeugern und Handwerkern, auf dem man Brot, Gemüse, Käse, Wurst, Lammfleisch, Näharbeiten, alte Stoffe, Kräutertees, Kosmetika usw. finden kann. Und vor allem Animationen: Ben’s Werkstatt bietet Holzspiele an, die Lehrerin der Schule wird mehrmals ein Diktat schreiben und Workshops zum Thema « Drucken wie früher » anbieten. Catherine wird einige Steppeinlagen vorführen. Gisèle bietet einen Malworkshop an. Bance bietet einen Kalligraphie-Workshop an. Butterherstellung nach alter Art, Seilherstellung, Stein- und Holzschnitzerei, Ausstellung alter Traktoren, Kino, Museum, Fotos nach alter Art mit dem Verein « Château vert de Tollaincourt » und vieles mehr stehen auf dem Programm, das den ganzen Tag über von Jean, dem « Straßenschreier », « ausgerufen » wird. Die zahlreichen freiwilligen Helfer, von denen die meisten kostümiert sind, heißen die Besucher von 9 bis 18 Uhr willkommen. Essen auf Vorbestellung

Italiano :

Dalle 10:30, la fiera sarà benedetta dal vescovo Pascal, accompagnato dal sindaco Alain. Davanti al municipio verrà preparato un succo di mela per la degustazione e la vendita. Due punti di ristoro. « Comme d’antan » è anche un mercato di produttori e artigiani locali, che vendono pane, verdura, formaggio, salsicce, agnello, cucito, tessuti antichi, tisane, cosmetici, ecc. E soprattutto, non mancherà l’intrattenimento: la bottega di Ben proporrà giochi in legno, la maestra offrirà in più occasioni un dettato e laboratori di « stampa all’antica ». Catherine ballerà il tip tap. Gisèle terrà un laboratorio di pittura. Bance terrà un laboratorio di calligrafia. La produzione di burro all’antica, la costruzione di corde, l’intaglio della pietra e del legno, l’esposizione di vecchi trattori, il cinema, il museo, la fotografia all’antica con l’associazione « Château Vert de Tollaincourt » e molto altro ancora faranno parte del programma, che sarà « gridato » durante tutta la giornata da Jean, il « banditore ». I numerosi volontari, la maggior parte dei quali in costume, saranno a disposizione per accogliere i visitatori dalle 9.00 alle 18.00. Pasti su prenotazione

Espanol :

A partir de las 10.30 h, la feria será bendecida por el obispo Pascal, acompañado por el alcalde Alain. Frente al ayuntamiento, se elaborará zumo de manzana para su degustación y venta. Habrá dos puestos de refrescos. « Comme d’antan » es también un mercado de productores y artesanos locales, en el que se venderá pan, verduras, queso, embutidos, cordero, costura, telas antiguas, infusiones, cosméticos, etc. Y, sobre todo, habrá entretenimiento: el taller de Ben ofrecerá juegos de madera, y la maestra de la escuela ofrecerá un dictado en varias ocasiones, así como talleres de « imprenta antigua ». Catherine bailará claqué. Gisèle impartirá un taller de pintura. Bance impartirá un taller de caligrafía. La fabricación de mantequilla a la antigua, la fabricación de cuerdas, la talla de piedra y madera, una exposición de tractores antiguos, un cine, un museo, la fotografía a la antigua con la asociación « Château Vert de Tollaincourt » y muchas otras cosas figurarán en el programa, que Jean, el « pregonero », irá « gritando » a lo largo del día. Los numerosos voluntarios, la mayoría de ellos disfrazados, recibirán a los visitantes de 9.00 a 18.00 horas. Comidas previa reserva

L’événement Journée festive Comme d’antan Tollaincourt a été mis à jour le 2025-09-19 par VOSGES TOURISME