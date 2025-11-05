Journée formation Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Journée formation Saint-Jean-d’Angély mercredi 5 novembre 2025.
Journée formation
SALLE ALIENOR D’AQUITAINE Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-05 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-05 13:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-11-05
Forum pour la rencontre des organismes de formation .
.
SALLE ALIENOR D’AQUITAINE Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 59 21 52
English :
Forum to meet training organizations .
German :
Forum zum Kennenlernen von Bildungseinrichtungen .
Italiano :
Forum per incontrare le organizzazioni di formazione.
Espanol :
Foro de encuentro con organismos de formación.
L’événement Journée formation Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme