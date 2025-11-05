Journée formation Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Journée formation Saint-Jean-d’Angély mercredi 5 novembre 2025.

Journée formation

SALLE ALIENOR D’AQUITAINE Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Tarif :

Date :
Début : 2025-11-05 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-05 13:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-05

Forum pour la rencontre des organismes de formation .
SALLE ALIENOR D'AQUITAINE Saint-Jean-d'Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine 

English :

Forum to meet training organizations .

German :

Forum zum Kennenlernen von Bildungseinrichtungen .

Italiano :

Forum per incontrare le organizzazioni di formazione.

Espanol :

Foro de encuentro con organismos de formación.

L’événement Journée formation Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme