Journée Halloween SOS Fantômes Sainte-Savine

Journée Halloween SOS Fantômes

Journée Halloween SOS Fantômes Sainte-Savine vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Journée Halloween SOS Fantômes

Médiathèque municipale Sainte-Savine Aube

Tarif : – – Eur

Gratuit

Date : vendredi 31 octobre 2025
Début : 2025-10-31 09:30:00
fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :
2025-10-31

RACONTINES / Histoires, comptines et jeux de doigts
à 9h30 De 6 mois à 3 ans

ESCAPE GAME / Jeu d’énigmes qui se vit en équipe
à 14h00 De 8 ans à 12 ans

ATELIER ECTOPLASME
à 16h00 De 4 ans à 8 ans
Avec la Maison de la science Hubert Curien !

GRAND QUIZ / Spécial Fantômes
à 18h00 Tout public

SOIRÉE DÉGUISÉE / Projection et librairie éphémère
à 18h00 Tout public
Avec La Petite Marchande de Prose

Gratuit Sur inscription   .

Médiathèque municipale Sainte-Savine 10300 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 79 98 33  mediatheque@ste-savine.fr

