Journée Halloween SOS Fantômes Sainte-Savine
Médiathèque municipale Sainte-Savine Aube
Début : 2025-10-31 09:30:00
2025-10-31
RACONTINES / Histoires, comptines et jeux de doigts
à 9h30 De 6 mois à 3 ans
ESCAPE GAME / Jeu d’énigmes qui se vit en équipe
à 14h00 De 8 ans à 12 ans
ATELIER ECTOPLASME
à 16h00 De 4 ans à 8 ans
Avec la Maison de la science Hubert Curien !
GRAND QUIZ / Spécial Fantômes
à 18h00 Tout public
SOIRÉE DÉGUISÉE / Projection et librairie éphémère
à 18h00 Tout public
Avec La Petite Marchande de Prose
Gratuit Sur inscription .
Médiathèque municipale Sainte-Savine 10300 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 79 98 33 mediatheque@ste-savine.fr
