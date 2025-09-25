Journée handineige Place Xavier Authier Métabief
Journée handineige Place Xavier Authier Métabief samedi 10 janvier 2026.
Place Xavier Authier Au pied des pistes Métabief
10 janvier 2026, 10:00:00
16:00:00
2026-01-10
Découvert du ski fauteuil, initiation au ski autonome
Rejoignez-nous pour une journée gratuite d’inclusion
Ouverte à tous
Inscription conseillée
RDV au pied des pistes .
Place Xavier Authier Au pied des pistes Métabief 25370 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 7 66 73 32 08
