Journée Koh Lanta Izotges

Journée Koh Lanta Izotges samedi 23 août 2025.

Journée Koh Lanta

IZOTGES Izotges Gers

Tarif : 20 – 20 – 20 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-23 15:00:00

fin : 2025-08-23 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-23

Testez l’expérience de Koh Lanta le temps d’un après-midi et relevez des défis ludiques, dans la bonne humeur et la complicité.

Plusieurs épreuves auront lieux tout l’après-midi comme des épreuves de rapidité, d’agilité, de coopération, etc…

A partir de 4 ans.

.

IZOTGES Izotges 32400 Gers Occitanie +33 6 70 88 63 96 maeva@bavardonsparentalite.com

English :

Try out the Koh Lanta experience for an afternoon, and take on some fun challenges in a friendly, fun atmosphere.

A number of challenges will take place throughout the afternoon, including tests of speed, agility, cooperation and more…

Ages 4 and up.

German :

Testen Sie einen Nachmittag lang die Erfahrung von Koh Lanta und stellen Sie sich spielerischen Herausforderungen mit guter Laune und Komplizenschaft.

Den ganzen Nachmittag über finden mehrere Wettkämpfe statt, wie z. B. Schnelligkeits-, Geschicklichkeits- und Kooperationswettbewerbe usw.

Ab 4 Jahren.

Italiano :

Mettetevi alla prova a Koh Lanta per un pomeriggio e affrontate alcune divertenti sfide in un’atmosfera amichevole e divertente.

Nel corso del pomeriggio si svolgeranno diverse prove, tra cui prove di velocità, agilità e cooperazione.

Per bambini dai 4 anni in su.

Espanol :

Pruebe suerte en Koh Lanta durante una tarde y enfréntese a divertidos retos en un ambiente agradable y divertido.

A lo largo de la tarde se celebrarán varias pruebas, incluidas pruebas de velocidad, agilidad y cooperación.

Para niños a partir de 4 años.

L’événement Journée Koh Lanta Izotges a été mis à jour le 2025-08-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65