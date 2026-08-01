Informations pratiques

Monze

JOURNÉE LA BELLE ÉPOQUE

Monze Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-08-29 10:00:00

fin : 2026-08-29

Date(s) :

2026-08-29

La Belle Époque revient à Monze !

Le 29 août 2026, le village s’habille pour une journée festive inoubliable ! Rendez-vous dès 10h pour une immersion totale.

Au programme toute la journée Expositions de peinture, Déambulations costumées, Lectures de contes occitans, Stands d’associations, artisans & producteurs locaux, Initiation à la danse occitan, Concerts et animations gratuites.

Restauration midi et soir sur place.

.

Monze 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 6 03 17 38 33 amis.patrimoine.monzois@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Belle Époque Returns to Monze!

On August 29, 2026, the village will be decked out for an unforgettable day of festivities! Join us starting at 10 a.m. for a fully immersive experience.

On the schedule all day long: Art exhibitions, costumed parades, readings of Occitan folktales, booths run by local associations, artisans, and producers, an introduction to Occitan dance, and free concerts and entertainment.

Food available on-site for lunch and dinner.

L’événement JOURNÉE LA BELLE ÉPOQUE Monze a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par