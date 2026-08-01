JOURNÉE LA BELLE ÉPOQUE Monze
samedi 29 août 2026 · Monze
Informations pratiques
Monze
JOURNÉE LA BELLE ÉPOQUE
Monze Aude
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-08-29 10:00:00
fin : 2026-08-29
Date(s) :
2026-08-29
La Belle Époque revient à Monze !
Le 29 août 2026, le village s’habille pour une journée festive inoubliable ! Rendez-vous dès 10h pour une immersion totale.
Au programme toute la journée Expositions de peinture, Déambulations costumées, Lectures de contes occitans, Stands d’associations, artisans & producteurs locaux, Initiation à la danse occitan, Concerts et animations gratuites.
Restauration midi et soir sur place.
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Monze 11800 Aude Occitanie +33 6 03 17 38 33 amis.patrimoine.monzois@gmail.com
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English :
The Belle Époque Returns to Monze!
On August 29, 2026, the village will be decked out for an unforgettable day of festivities! Join us starting at 10 a.m. for a fully immersive experience.
On the schedule all day long: Art exhibitions, costumed parades, readings of Occitan folktales, booths run by local associations, artisans, and producers, an introduction to Occitan dance, and free concerts and entertainment.
Food available on-site for lunch and dinner.
L’événement JOURNÉE LA BELLE ÉPOQUE Monze a été mis à jour le 2026-08-10 par