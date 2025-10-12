Journée marche et VTT Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaison

Marche & VTT à Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaizon le 12 oct. 2025 au profit de la Ligue contre le cancer. Circuits VTT 25 & 40 km, marche 10 km. Repas potée à l’arrivée. Inscriptions sur helloasso.com.

Salle polyvalente Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaison 43370 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 42 29 29 96

English :

Walking & mountain biking in Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaizon on Oct. 12, 2025 in aid of the Ligue contre le cancer. 25 & 40 km mountain bike circuits, 10 km walk. Potée meal on arrival. Registration on helloasso.com.

German :

Wanderung & MTB in Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaizon am 12. Okt. 2025 zu Gunsten der Krebsliga. MTB-Touren 25 & 40 km, Wanderung 10 km. Eintopfessen bei der Ankunft. Anmeldungen unter helloasso.com.

Italiano :

Camminata e mountain bike a Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaizon il 12 ottobre 2025 a favore della Ligue contre le cancer. Circuiti di 25 e 40 km in mountain bike, 10 km a piedi. Pasto all’arrivo. Iscrizioni su helloasso.com.

Espanol :

Marcha y bicicleta de montaña en Saint-Christophe-sur-Dolaizon el 12 de octubre de 2025 a beneficio de la Ligue contre le cancer. Circuitos de 25 y 40 km en bicicleta de montaña, 10 km a pie. Comida a la llegada. Inscripción en helloasso.com.

