Journée mondiale du nettoyage de notre planète Place Herrischried Le Castellet samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Place Herrischried Le Plan du Castellet Le Castellet Var
Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20
2025-09-20
Tous engagés pour une planète sans déchets !
Place Herrischried Le Plan du Castellet Le Castellet 83330 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 32 79 13 mairie.centrale@ville-lecastellet.fr
English :
All committed to a waste-free planet!
German :
Alle engagieren sich für einen müllfreien Planeten!
Italiano :
Tutti impegnati per un pianeta senza rifiuti!
Espanol :
Todos comprometidos con un planeta sin residuos
