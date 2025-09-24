Journée nationale Alzheimer rue de Colonel Clarenthal Lunéville

Journée nationale Alzheimer rue de Colonel Clarenthal Lunéville mercredi 24 septembre 2025.

Journée nationale Alzheimer

rue de Colonel Clarenthal Médiathèque de l’orangerie Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mercredi Mercredi 2025-09-24 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-24 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-24

Dans le cadre de la Journée mondiale Alzheimer, activités et stand d’information proposés par l’équipe spécialisée Alzheimer du Grand Lunévillois (ESA) et l’équipe de la médiathèque, pour découvrir l’accompagnement possible pour les aidants et les personnes touchées par la maladie

Au programme voyage sonore, projection-débat, ateliers Shiatsu, Qi Gong et sophrologie

Tests dépistage mémoire gratuits Diffusion du court métrage “Mémorable”, réalisé par Bruno Collet, de 16h30 à 18h

Activités sur inscription 03 83 73 78 78 adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.frTout public

0 .

rue de Colonel Clarenthal Médiathèque de l’orangerie Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 73 78 78 adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr

English :

As part of World Alzheimer’s Day, activities and an information stand organized by the Greater Lunévillois Alzheimer’s specialist team (ESA) and the media library team, to find out what support is available for caregivers and people affected by the disease

On the program: sound journey, screening-debate, Shiatsu, Qi Gong and sophrology workshops

Free memory screening Screening of the short film « Mémorable », directed by Bruno Collet, from 4:30 to 6 p.m

Registration required: 03 83 73 78 78 ? adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr

German :

Im Rahmen des Welt-Alzheimertages bieten das Alzheimer-Spezialteam des Grand Lunévillois (ESA) und das Team der Mediathek Aktivitäten und einen Informationsstand an, um die mögliche Unterstützung für pflegende Angehörige und Betroffene zu entdecken

Auf dem Programm: Klangreise, Filmvorführung und Diskussion, Workshops zu Shiatsu, Qi Gong und Sophrologie

Kostenlose Gedächtnistests Ausstrahlung des Kurzfilms « Mémorable » von Bruno Collet, von 16.30 bis 18 Uhr

Aktivitäten nach Anmeldung: 03 83 73 78 78 ? adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr

Italiano :

Nell’ambito della Giornata mondiale dell’Alzheimer, attività e uno stand informativo organizzati dall’équipe Alzheimer della Grande Lunévillois (ESA) e dall’équipe della mediateca, per conoscere il sostegno disponibile per gli assistenti e le persone colpite dalla malattia

In programma: viaggio sonoro, proiezione e dibattito, laboratori di Shiatsu, Qi Gong e sofrologia

Proiezione gratuita della memoria Proiezione del cortometraggio Mémorable, diretto da Bruno Collet, dalle 16.30 alle 18.00

Iscrizione obbligatoria: 03 83 73 78 78 ? adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr

Espanol :

En el marco del Día Mundial del Alzheimer, actividades y un stand informativo organizados por el equipo de Alzheimer del Gran Lunévillois (ESA) y el equipo de la mediateca, para conocer los apoyos disponibles para los cuidadores y las personas afectadas por la enfermedad

En el programa: viaje sonoro, proyección y debate, talleres de Shiatsu, Qi Gong y sofrología

Proyección gratuita de Mémorable Proyección del cortometraje Mémorable, dirigido por Bruno Collet, de 16.30 a 18.00 horas

Inscripción obligatoria: 03 83 73 78 78 ? adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr

L’événement Journée nationale Alzheimer Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS