Journée nationale Alzheimer rue de Colonel Clarenthal Lunéville

Journée nationale Alzheimer
rue de Colonel Clarenthal Médiathèque de l’orangerie Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Dans le cadre de la Journée mondiale Alzheimer, activités et stand d’information proposés par l’équipe spécialisée Alzheimer du Grand Lunévillois (ESA) et l’équipe de la médiathèque, pour découvrir l’accompagnement possible pour les aidants et les personnes touchées par la maladie
Au programme voyage sonore, projection-débat, ateliers Shiatsu, Qi Gong et sophrologie
Tests dépistage mémoire gratuits Diffusion du court métrage “Mémorable”, réalisé par Bruno Collet, de 16h30 à 18h
Activités sur inscription 03 83 73 78 78 adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.frTout public
rue de Colonel Clarenthal Médiathèque de l’orangerie Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 73 78 78 adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr
English :
As part of World Alzheimer’s Day, activities and an information stand organized by the Greater Lunévillois Alzheimer’s specialist team (ESA) and the media library team, to find out what support is available for caregivers and people affected by the disease
On the program: sound journey, screening-debate, Shiatsu, Qi Gong and sophrology workshops
Free memory screening Screening of the short film « Mémorable », directed by Bruno Collet, from 4:30 to 6 p.m
Registration required: 03 83 73 78 78 ? adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr
German :
Im Rahmen des Welt-Alzheimertages bieten das Alzheimer-Spezialteam des Grand Lunévillois (ESA) und das Team der Mediathek Aktivitäten und einen Informationsstand an, um die mögliche Unterstützung für pflegende Angehörige und Betroffene zu entdecken
Auf dem Programm: Klangreise, Filmvorführung und Diskussion, Workshops zu Shiatsu, Qi Gong und Sophrologie
Kostenlose Gedächtnistests Ausstrahlung des Kurzfilms « Mémorable » von Bruno Collet, von 16.30 bis 18 Uhr
Aktivitäten nach Anmeldung: 03 83 73 78 78 ? adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr
Italiano :
Nell’ambito della Giornata mondiale dell’Alzheimer, attività e uno stand informativo organizzati dall’équipe Alzheimer della Grande Lunévillois (ESA) e dall’équipe della mediateca, per conoscere il sostegno disponibile per gli assistenti e le persone colpite dalla malattia
In programma: viaggio sonoro, proiezione e dibattito, laboratori di Shiatsu, Qi Gong e sofrologia
Proiezione gratuita della memoria Proiezione del cortometraggio Mémorable, diretto da Bruno Collet, dalle 16.30 alle 18.00
Iscrizione obbligatoria: 03 83 73 78 78 ? adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr
Espanol :
En el marco del Día Mundial del Alzheimer, actividades y un stand informativo organizados por el equipo de Alzheimer del Gran Lunévillois (ESA) y el equipo de la mediateca, para conocer los apoyos disponibles para los cuidadores y las personas afectadas por la enfermedad
En el programa: viaje sonoro, proyección y debate, talleres de Shiatsu, Qi Gong y sofrología
Proyección gratuita de Mémorable Proyección del cortometraje Mémorable, dirigido por Bruno Collet, de 16.30 a 18.00 horas
Inscripción obligatoria: 03 83 73 78 78 ? adultes@delunevilleabaccarat.fr
