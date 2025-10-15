Journée Octobre Rose VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre

Journée Octobre Rose VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

Journée Octobre Rose

VIC-EN-BIGORRE 8 Place de Verdun Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-15 14:00:00

fin : 2025-10-15 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-15

Les Guerrières Roses un après-midi d’échanges, de douceur et de soutien.

Un moment unique dédié aux femmes qui se battent contre les cancers féminins, ainsi qu’à leurs aidantes.

Au programme

Goûter convivial, ateliers & animations. Informations précieuses & conseils personnalisés.

Des professionnelles passionnées seront aux côtés d’Amandine, socio-esthéticienne bien-être

Marie-France Herrou Volff– infirmière libérale sensibilisation & dépistage

Stéphanie Gallay sophrologue gestion du stress

Virginie Gasc oncosexologue paroles autour de l’intimité

Medic Family conseils en prothèses mammaires, confort pré & post-opératoire

Le Petit Salon– conseils coiffure

Amalya Tattoo dermopigmentation mammaire & cicatrices

Charm’&Moi _Lingerie confort Anita

Parce qu’un sourire, une parole, une main tendue… peuvent faire toute la différence.

VIC-EN-BIGORRE 8 Place de Verdun Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 33 32 73 99 amandinetroyano@gmail.com

English :

Les Guerrières Roses? an afternoon of exchange, gentleness and support.

A unique moment dedicated to women fighting female cancers, and to their caregivers.

On the program:

Convivial afternoon tea, workshops & activities. Valuable information and personalized advice.

Passionate professionals will be on hand alongside Amandine, socio-aesthetician and well-being specialist:

Marie-France Herrou Volff? private practice nurse: awareness & screening

Stéphanie Gallay ? sophrologist: stress management

Virginie Gasc ? oncosexologist: talking about intimacy

Medic Family? advice on breast prostheses, pre & post-operative comfort

Le Petit Salon? hairstyling advice

Amalya Tattoo ? breast dermopigmentation & scars

Charm’&Moi _Comfort lingerie Anita

Because a smile, a word, a helping hand? can make all the difference.

German :

Les Guerrières Roses ? ein Nachmittag voller Austausch, Sanftheit und Unterstützung.

Ein einzigartiger Moment, der Frauen, die gegen Frauenkrebs kämpfen, und ihren Betreuern gewidmet ist.

Auf dem Programm stehen:

Geselliger Imbiss, Workshops & Animationen. Wertvolle Informationen und persönliche Beratung.

Die Wellness-Kosmetikerin Amandine wird von leidenschaftlichen Fachleuten unterstützt:

Marie-France Herrou Volff? freiberufliche Krankenschwester: Aufklärung und Früherkennung

Stéphanie Gallay ? Sophrologin: Stressbewältigung

Virginie Gasc ? Onkosexologin: Gespräche über Intimität

Medic Family ? Beratung zu Brustprothesen, Komfort vor und nach der Operation

Le Petit Salon? Beratung für Frisuren

Amalya Tattoo ? Dermopigmentierung der Brust & Narben

Charm’&Moi _Komfortwäsche Anita

Weil ein Lächeln, ein Wort, eine helfende Hand? den Unterschied ausmachen können.

Italiano :

Les Guerrières Roses? un pomeriggio di scambio, gentilezza e sostegno.

Un momento unico dedicato alle donne che lottano contro i tumori femminili e a chi le assiste.

In programma:

Uno spuntino pomeridiano conviviale, laboratori e attività. Informazioni preziose e consigli personalizzati.

Professionisti appassionati saranno a fianco di Amandine, socio-estetista e terapista del benessere:

Marie-France Herrou Volff? infermiera privata: sensibilizzazione e screening

Stéphanie Gallay? sofrologa: gestione dello stress

Virginie Gasc ? oncosessuologa: parlare di intimità

Medic Family ? consulenza sulle protesi mammarie, comfort pre e post operatorio

Le Petit Salon ? consigli per il parrucchiere

Amalya Tattoo ? Dermopigmentazione del seno e cicatrici

Charm’&Moi _Intimo comfort Anita

Perché un sorriso, una parola, una mano possono fare la differenza.

Espanol :

Les Guerrières Roses? una tarde de intercambio, delicadeza y apoyo.

Un momento único dedicado a las mujeres que luchan contra el cáncer femenino y a sus cuidadoras.

En el programa:

Una merienda amistosa, talleres y actividades. Información valiosa y consejos personalizados.

Junto a Amandine, esteticista social y terapeuta del bienestar, habrá profesionales apasionados:

Marie-France Herrou Volff ? enfermera de consulta privada: sensibilización y detección

Stéphanie Gallay ? sofróloga: gestión del estrés

Virginie Gasc ? oncosexóloga: hablar de la intimidad

Medic Family ? asesoramiento sobre prótesis mamarias, confort pre y postoperatorio

Le Petit Salon ? consejos de peluquería

Amalya Tattoo ? dermopigmentación mamaria y cicatrices

Charm’&Moi _Lencería de confort Anita

Porque una sonrisa, una palabra, una mano amiga… pueden marcar la diferencia.

L’événement Journée Octobre Rose Vic-en-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2025-10-08 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65