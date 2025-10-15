Journée Octobre Rose VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre
Journée Octobre Rose VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre mercredi 15 octobre 2025.
Journée Octobre Rose
VIC-EN-BIGORRE 8 Place de Verdun Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées
Les Guerrières Roses un après-midi d’échanges, de douceur et de soutien.
Un moment unique dédié aux femmes qui se battent contre les cancers féminins, ainsi qu’à leurs aidantes.
Au programme
Goûter convivial, ateliers & animations. Informations précieuses & conseils personnalisés.
Des professionnelles passionnées seront aux côtés d’Amandine, socio-esthéticienne bien-être
Marie-France Herrou Volff– infirmière libérale sensibilisation & dépistage
Stéphanie Gallay sophrologue gestion du stress
Virginie Gasc oncosexologue paroles autour de l’intimité
Medic Family conseils en prothèses mammaires, confort pré & post-opératoire
Le Petit Salon– conseils coiffure
Amalya Tattoo dermopigmentation mammaire & cicatrices
Charm’&Moi _Lingerie confort Anita
Parce qu’un sourire, une parole, une main tendue… peuvent faire toute la différence.
VIC-EN-BIGORRE 8 Place de Verdun Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 33 32 73 99 amandinetroyano@gmail.com
English :
Les Guerrières Roses? an afternoon of exchange, gentleness and support.
A unique moment dedicated to women fighting female cancers, and to their caregivers.
On the program:
Convivial afternoon tea, workshops & activities. Valuable information and personalized advice.
Passionate professionals will be on hand alongside Amandine, socio-aesthetician and well-being specialist:
Marie-France Herrou Volff? private practice nurse: awareness & screening
Stéphanie Gallay ? sophrologist: stress management
Virginie Gasc ? oncosexologist: talking about intimacy
Medic Family? advice on breast prostheses, pre & post-operative comfort
Le Petit Salon? hairstyling advice
Amalya Tattoo ? breast dermopigmentation & scars
Charm’&Moi _Comfort lingerie Anita
Because a smile, a word, a helping hand? can make all the difference.
German :
Les Guerrières Roses ? ein Nachmittag voller Austausch, Sanftheit und Unterstützung.
Ein einzigartiger Moment, der Frauen, die gegen Frauenkrebs kämpfen, und ihren Betreuern gewidmet ist.
Auf dem Programm stehen:
Geselliger Imbiss, Workshops & Animationen. Wertvolle Informationen und persönliche Beratung.
Die Wellness-Kosmetikerin Amandine wird von leidenschaftlichen Fachleuten unterstützt:
Marie-France Herrou Volff? freiberufliche Krankenschwester: Aufklärung und Früherkennung
Stéphanie Gallay ? Sophrologin: Stressbewältigung
Virginie Gasc ? Onkosexologin: Gespräche über Intimität
Medic Family ? Beratung zu Brustprothesen, Komfort vor und nach der Operation
Le Petit Salon? Beratung für Frisuren
Amalya Tattoo ? Dermopigmentierung der Brust & Narben
Charm’&Moi _Komfortwäsche Anita
Weil ein Lächeln, ein Wort, eine helfende Hand? den Unterschied ausmachen können.
Italiano :
Les Guerrières Roses? un pomeriggio di scambio, gentilezza e sostegno.
Un momento unico dedicato alle donne che lottano contro i tumori femminili e a chi le assiste.
In programma:
Uno spuntino pomeridiano conviviale, laboratori e attività. Informazioni preziose e consigli personalizzati.
Professionisti appassionati saranno a fianco di Amandine, socio-estetista e terapista del benessere:
Marie-France Herrou Volff? infermiera privata: sensibilizzazione e screening
Stéphanie Gallay? sofrologa: gestione dello stress
Virginie Gasc ? oncosessuologa: parlare di intimità
Medic Family ? consulenza sulle protesi mammarie, comfort pre e post operatorio
Le Petit Salon ? consigli per il parrucchiere
Amalya Tattoo ? Dermopigmentazione del seno e cicatrici
Charm’&Moi _Intimo comfort Anita
Perché un sorriso, una parola, una mano possono fare la differenza.
Espanol :
Les Guerrières Roses? una tarde de intercambio, delicadeza y apoyo.
Un momento único dedicado a las mujeres que luchan contra el cáncer femenino y a sus cuidadoras.
En el programa:
Una merienda amistosa, talleres y actividades. Información valiosa y consejos personalizados.
Junto a Amandine, esteticista social y terapeuta del bienestar, habrá profesionales apasionados:
Marie-France Herrou Volff ? enfermera de consulta privada: sensibilización y detección
Stéphanie Gallay ? sofróloga: gestión del estrés
Virginie Gasc ? oncosexóloga: hablar de la intimidad
Medic Family ? asesoramiento sobre prótesis mamarias, confort pre y postoperatorio
Le Petit Salon ? consejos de peluquería
Amalya Tattoo ? dermopigmentación mamaria y cicatrices
Charm’&Moi _Lencería de confort Anita
Porque una sonrisa, una palabra, una mano amiga… pueden marcar la diferencia.
