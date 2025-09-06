Journée Porte Ouverte Handball Club | Landos Landos
Journée Porte Ouverte Handball Club | Landos Landos samedi 6 septembre 2025.
Journée Porte Ouverte Handball Club | Landos
Gymnase Landos Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-06
fin : 2025-09-06
Date(s) :
2025-09-06
Journée de découverte au Handball Club.
10h30 / 11h30 Séance baby-hand / mini-hand
14h00 / 15h00 Séance Handfit
15h00 / 18h00 Séances jeunes -11 ans et 5 ans.
19h00 Match Amical séniors masculin Landos Div 2 et Brioude Div 1.
Quizz Handball.
Tombola
.
Gymnase Landos 43340 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 81 70 39 33
English :
Discovery day at the Handball Club.
10:30 / 11:30 Baby-hand / mini-hand session
14h00 / 15h00 Handfit session
15h00 / 18h00 Youth sessions -11 years and 5 years.
19h00 Friendly senior men’s match Landos Div 2 and Brioude Div 1.
Handball quiz.
Tombola
German :
Entdeckungstag im Handballclub.
10.30 / 11.30 Uhr Babyhandball / Minihandball
14.00 / 15.00 Uhr Handfit-Sitzung
15.00 / 18.00 Uhr Jugendtraining -11 Jahre und -5 Jahre.
19.00 Uhr Freundschaftsspiel der männlichen Senioren Landos Div 2 und Brioude Div 1.
Quiz Handball.
Tombola
Italiano :
Giornata di scoperta dell’Handball Club.
10.30 / 11.30 Sessione di baby-hand / mini-hand
14h00 / 15h00 Sessione di handfit
15h00 / 18h00 Sessioni giovanili -11 anni e 5 anni.
19h00 Partita amichevole senior maschile tra Landos Div 2 e Brioude Div 1.
Quiz di pallamano.
Tombola
Espanol :
Día de descubrimiento en el Club de Balonmano.
10h30 / 11h30 Sesión Baby-hand / mini-hand
14h00 / 15h00 Sesión Handfit
15h00 / 18h00 Sesiones juveniles -11 años y 5 años.
19h00 Partido amistoso senior masculino entre Landos Div 2 y Brioude Div 1.
Concurso de balonmano.
Tómbola
L’événement Journée Porte Ouverte Handball Club | Landos Landos a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Office de Tourisme Sud Haute-Loire