Journée Porte Ouverte Handball Club | Landos Landos

Journée Porte Ouverte Handball Club | Landos Landos samedi 6 septembre 2025.

Journée Porte Ouverte Handball Club | Landos

Gymnase Landos Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-06

fin : 2025-09-06

Date(s) :

2025-09-06

Journée de découverte au Handball Club.

10h30 / 11h30 Séance baby-hand / mini-hand

14h00 / 15h00 Séance Handfit

15h00 / 18h00 Séances jeunes -11 ans et 5 ans.

19h00 Match Amical séniors masculin Landos Div 2 et Brioude Div 1.

Quizz Handball.

Tombola

.

Gymnase Landos 43340 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 81 70 39 33

English :

Discovery day at the Handball Club.

10:30 / 11:30 Baby-hand / mini-hand session

14h00 / 15h00 Handfit session

15h00 / 18h00 Youth sessions -11 years and 5 years.

19h00 Friendly senior men’s match Landos Div 2 and Brioude Div 1.

Handball quiz.

Tombola

German :

Entdeckungstag im Handballclub.

10.30 / 11.30 Uhr Babyhandball / Minihandball

14.00 / 15.00 Uhr Handfit-Sitzung

15.00 / 18.00 Uhr Jugendtraining -11 Jahre und -5 Jahre.

19.00 Uhr Freundschaftsspiel der männlichen Senioren Landos Div 2 und Brioude Div 1.

Quiz Handball.

Tombola

Italiano :

Giornata di scoperta dell’Handball Club.

10.30 / 11.30 Sessione di baby-hand / mini-hand

14h00 / 15h00 Sessione di handfit

15h00 / 18h00 Sessioni giovanili -11 anni e 5 anni.

19h00 Partita amichevole senior maschile tra Landos Div 2 e Brioude Div 1.

Quiz di pallamano.

Tombola

Espanol :

Día de descubrimiento en el Club de Balonmano.

10h30 / 11h30 Sesión Baby-hand / mini-hand

14h00 / 15h00 Sesión Handfit

15h00 / 18h00 Sesiones juveniles -11 años y 5 años.

19h00 Partido amistoso senior masculino entre Landos Div 2 y Brioude Div 1.

Concurso de balonmano.

Tómbola

L’événement Journée Porte Ouverte Handball Club | Landos Landos a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par Office de Tourisme Sud Haute-Loire