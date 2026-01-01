Journée portes ouvertes au CCI Campus Centre

2 Allée Jean Vaillé Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2026-01-10

fin : 2026-01-10

Date(s) :

2026-01-10

Portes ouvertes du CCI Campus Centre pour découvrir votre orientation !

Découvrir nos formations commerce, informatique, management, comptabilité, ressources humaines, communication, administratif…

Échanger sur votre projet orientation, alternance, poursuite d’études, modalités d’inscription

Visiter le campus et se projeter dans votre future formation

Découvrez dès maintenant toute l’offre de formation initiale et en alternance du bac au bac+5 sur le site www.campus-centre.fr .

2 Allée Jean Vaillé Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

It’s the first open house of 2025 on the Châteauroux Campus.

L’événement Journée portes ouvertes au CCI Campus Centre Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2026-01-07 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme