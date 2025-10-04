Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH F.I.S.H. Castets

Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH F.I.S.H. Castets samedi 4 octobre 2025.

F.I.S.H. 91 rue du sablar Castets Landes

Début : 2025-10-04

fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-04

Venez découvrir notre espace, nos ateliers et les intervenants du FISH

10h/12h Sophrologie et atelier dessin et haïku

14h/16h Numérologie stratégique

14h Sensations & autorégulation

15h lâcher prise

16h Art thérapie enfant

16h30 Breathworth

Informations au 07 64 07 95 33. .

F.I.S.H. 91 rue du sablar Castets 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@fish-castets.fr

