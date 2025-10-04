Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH F.I.S.H. Castets
Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH F.I.S.H. Castets samedi 4 octobre 2025.
Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH
F.I.S.H. 91 rue du sablar Castets Landes
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-04
fin : 2025-10-04
Date(s) :
2025-10-04
Venez découvrir notre espace, nos ateliers et les intervenants du FISH
10h/12h Sophrologie et atelier dessin et haïku
14h/16h Numérologie stratégique
14h Sensations & autorégulation
15h lâcher prise
16h Art thérapie enfant
16h30 Breathworth
Informations au 07 64 07 95 33. .
F.I.S.H. 91 rue du sablar Castets 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine contact@fish-castets.fr
English : Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH
German : Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH
Italiano :
Espanol : Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH
L’événement Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH Castets a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par Côte Landes Nature Tourisme