Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH F.I.S.H. Castets

Journée Portes Ouvertes au FISH F.I.S.H. Castets samedi 4 octobre 2025.

F.I.S.H. 91 rue du sablar Castets Landes

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-04
fin : 2025-10-04

Date(s) :
2025-10-04

Venez découvrir notre espace, nos ateliers et les intervenants du FISH
10h/12h Sophrologie et atelier dessin et haïku
14h/16h Numérologie stratégique
14h Sensations & autorégulation
15h lâcher prise
16h Art thérapie enfant
16h30 Breathworth

Informations au 07 64 07 95 33.   .

F.I.S.H. 91 rue du sablar Castets 40260 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine   contact@fish-castets.fr

