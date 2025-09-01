Journée portes ouvertes écurie de Cuhour LA BARTHE-DE-NESTE La Barthe-de-Neste

Journée portes ouvertes écurie de Cuhour

LA BARTHE-DE-NESTE A l’écurie La Barthe-de-Neste Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-09-01

fin : 2025-09-06

2025-09-01

Journée portes ouvertes aux écuries de Cuhour.

Découverte, initiation, cours d’essaie.

Du lundi au vendredi de 9h à 19h et le samedi de 9h à 12h

Renseignements margalida.sombrin@gmail.com / 06 15 59 41 51

LA BARTHE-DE-NESTE A l’écurie La Barthe-de-Neste 65250 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 15 59 41 51 margalida.sombrin@gmail.com

English :

Open day at the Cuhour stables.

Discovery, initiation, trial lessons.

Monday to Friday, 9am to 7pm and Saturday, 9am to 12pm

Information: margalida.sombrin@gmail.com / 06 15 59 41 51

German :

Tag der offenen Tür in den Ställen von Cuhour.

Entdeckung, Einführung, Kurse zum Ausprobieren.

Montag bis Freitag von 9 bis 19 Uhr und Samstag von 9 bis 12 Uhr

Informationen: margalida.sombrin@gmail.com / 06 15 59 41 51

Italiano :

Giornata aperta al maneggio di Cuhour.

Scoperta, iniziazione, lezioni di prova.

Dal lunedì al venerdì, dalle 9.00 alle 19.00 e il sabato dalle 9.00 alle 12.00

Informazioni: margalida.sombrin@gmail.com / 06 15 59 41 51

Espanol :

Jornada de puertas abiertas en los establos de Cuhour.

Descubrimiento, iniciación, clases de prueba.

De lunes a viernes, de 9.00 a 19.00 h. y sábados, de 9.00 a 12.00 h

Información: margalida.sombrin@gmail.com / 06 15 59 41 51

