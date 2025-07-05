JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES Cellier de Graman Langoiran 5 juillet 2025 09:30
Gironde
25 ROUTE DE CREON Langoiran Gironde
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-07-05 09:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05 18:00:00
Notre JPO annuelle avec groupe de musique de type Banda.
Repas sur place et résa conseillée.
Divers exposants (coutellerie, peinture, fromages, rhums…). .
Cellier de Graman 25 ROUTE DE CREON
Langoiran 33550 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 055667415 cellierdegraman@wanadoo.fr
