JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES Cellier de Graman Langoiran 5 juillet 2025 09:30

Gironde

JOURNEE PORTES OUVERTES  Cellier de Graman 25 ROUTE DE CREON Langoiran Gironde

Tarif : – –

Date : 
Début : 2025-07-05 09:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05 18:00:00
Début : 2025-07-05 09:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05 18:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-05

Notre JPO annuelle avec groupe de musique de type Banda.
Repas sur place et résa conseillée.
Divers exposants (coutellerie, peinture, fromages, rhums…).   .

Cellier de Graman 25 ROUTE DE CREON
Langoiran 33550 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 055667415  cellierdegraman@wanadoo.fr

