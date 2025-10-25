JOURNÉE PORTES OUVERTES LES ATELIERS DU TEMPS LIBRE Aspet

ESPACE DE VIE SOCIALE BÂTIMENT SAINT-JEAN BAPTISTE Aspet Haute-Garonne

Début : 2025-10-25 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-25 18:00:00

2025-10-25

Cette journée sera l’occasion de découvrir la diversité de nos activités, de rencontrer les intervenants et bénévoles, de partager un temps de convivialité .

10h accueil autour d’un café offert,

11h présentation de l’association (ateliers, cours, stages, évènements…),

dès 11h animation musicale,

12h apéritif offert,

12h30 auberge espagnole par les adhérents.

Tout au long de la matinée échange avec les intervenants, les bénévoles, exposition des créations des adhérents. .

ESPACE DE VIE SOCIALE BÂTIMENT SAINT-JEAN BAPTISTE Aspet 31160 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 9 53 19 12 82

English :

This day will be an opportunity to discover the diversity of our activities, meet our staff and volunteers, and share a time of conviviality .

German :

Dieser Tag bietet die Gelegenheit, die Vielfalt unserer Aktivitäten zu entdecken, Referenten und Freiwillige zu treffen und eine gesellige Zeit miteinander zu verbringen .

Italiano :

Questa giornata sarà un’occasione per scoprire la diversità delle nostre attività, per incontrare i relatori e i volontari e per condividere un momento di convivialità .

Espanol :

Esta jornada será una oportunidad para descubrir la diversidad de nuestras actividades, conocer a los ponentes y voluntarios, y compartir un rato de convivencia .

