Journée Portes ouvertes Saint-Amand-Montrond
Journée Portes ouvertes Saint-Amand-Montrond samedi 7 mars 2026.
Journée Portes ouvertes
31 Rue des Sables Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Samedi 2026-03-07 09:00:00
fin : 2026-03-07 16:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-03-07
Le lycée Jean Guéhenno ouvre ses portes pour faire découvrir ses filières
Bijouterie, commerce-vente, maintenance matériel des espaces verts, hôtellerie-restauration, autant de filières proposées pour apprendre un métier. .
31 Rue des Sables Saint-Amand-Montrond 18200 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 58 40 00 00
English :
The Lycée Jean Guéhenno opens its doors to introduce students to a range of subjects
