Journée Portes ouvertes Saint-Amand-Montrond

Journée Portes ouvertes

31 Rue des Sables Saint-Amand-Montrond Cher

Début : Samedi 2026-03-07 09:00:00

2026-03-07

Le lycée Jean Guéhenno ouvre ses portes pour faire découvrir ses filières

Bijouterie, commerce-vente, maintenance matériel des espaces verts, hôtellerie-restauration, autant de filières proposées pour apprendre un métier. .

The Lycée Jean Guéhenno opens its doors to introduce students to a range of subjects

