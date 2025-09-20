Journée Portes ouvertes Saint-Jean-d’Angély
Journée Portes ouvertes Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Journée Portes ouvertes
28 Les Béguines Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime
Début : 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-09-21
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Vols découverte ULM / Avion.
28 Les Béguines Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 32 19 38 aeroclub.angerien@orange.fr
German :
Entdeckungsflüge ULM / Flugzeug.
Italiano :
Voli di scoperta in ultraleggero/aereo.
Espanol :
Vuelos de descubrimiento en ultraligero/avión.
