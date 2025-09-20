Journée Portes ouvertes Saint-Jean-d’Angély

Journée Portes ouvertes Saint-Jean-d’Angély samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Journée Portes ouvertes

28 Les Béguines Saint-Jean-d’Angély Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-09-21

2025-09-20

Vols découverte ULM / Avion.
28 Les Béguines Saint-Jean-d’Angély 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 32 19 38  aeroclub.angerien@orange.fr

Entdeckungsflüge ULM / Flugzeug.

Voli di scoperta in ultraleggero/aereo.

Vuelos de descubrimiento en ultraligero/avión.

L’événement Journée Portes ouvertes Saint-Jean-d’Angély a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par Destination Vals de Saintonge / Charentes Tourisme