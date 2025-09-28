JOURNÉE TAURINE REVIVRE DE L’ABRIVADE Gigean

JOURNÉE TAURINE REVIVRE DE L’ABRIVADE Gigean dimanche 28 septembre 2025.

JOURNÉE TAURINE REVIVRE DE L’ABRIVADE

Chemin des arènes Gigean Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-28

fin : 2025-09-28

Date(s) :

2025-09-28

Déjeuner au pré dès 9h30, course au plan à 11h, vache apéro à 12h30 et toro piscine à 15h30. Animations festives, buvette et snacking sur place.

Le Club Taurin L’Abrivade vous propose un événement inédit pour clôturer la saison 2025 un REVIVRE !Rendez-vous dimanche 28 septembre dès 9h30 aux arènes de Gigean pour partager ensemble ce moment festif et convivial.Ne manquez pas cette belle occasion de finir la saison en beauté ! .

Chemin des arènes Gigean 34770 Hérault Occitanie clubtauringigean@gmail.com

English :

Lunch in the meadow from 9:30 am, race to the plan at 11 am, cow aperitif at 12:30 pm and toro pool at 3:30 pm. Festive entertainment, refreshments and snacks on site.

German :

Mittagessen auf der Weide ab 9.30 Uhr, Rennen auf dem Plan um 11 Uhr, Kuh-Aperitif um 12.30 Uhr und Toro-Pool um 15.30 Uhr. Festliche Animationen, Getränkestand und Snacks vor Ort.

Italiano :

Pranzo nel prato dalle 9:30, corsa al piano alle 11:00, aperitivo in mucca alle 12:30 e piscina di toro alle 15:30. Intrattenimento festivo, rinfreschi e spuntini in loco.

Espanol :

Comida en el prado a partir de las 9.30 h, carrera al plan a las 11 h, aperitivo de vaca a las 12.30 h y toro de billar a las 15.30 h. Animación festiva, refrescos y tentempiés in situ.

L’événement JOURNÉE TAURINE REVIVRE DE L’ABRIVADE Gigean a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par OLD Hérault OT ARCHIPEL DE THAU SETE